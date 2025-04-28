Nigeria: Sterling Bank Introduces Free Bus Rides for Nigerians

press release

What began with free transfers through its OneBank platform has now evolved into a movement on wheels, connecting digital convenience with real-world survival

After sparking a national movement with its Zero Transfer Fees campaign, Sterling Bank has once again pushed the boundaries of what corporate citizenship can mean to everyday Nigerians.

Last week, regular Lagosians stepping out after long workdays were met with an unexpected gift: Sterling OneBank-branded buses waiting to take them home, free of charge.

Starting as a push against bank transfer fees, the initiative has now taken to the streets, as the bank began offering free bus rides to customers across major Lagos corridors, a gesture that will continue through May 2025 to ease the return of workers after the May Day holidays.

For a city where a single bus fare can be the difference between feeding a family or not, Sterling's free ride initiative struck a deep chord. What began with free transfers through its OneBank platform has now evolved into a movement on wheels, connecting digital convenience with real-world survival. In a time of skyrocketing costs, the bank is reaffirming a simple belief: financial freedom should not end at the removal of bank charges, it should move you, carry you, and lift you.

Across Lagos, from Obalende to Ikorodu and TBS to Oshodi, the sight of Sterling buses pulling up to offer free rides sparked moments of disbelief, gratitude, and quiet celebration. For thousands of commuters, it was a tangible reminder that sometimes, the biggest changes come not from slogans, but from small, deliberate acts of care.

"For customers who have to choose between transport fare and groceries, this is more than a ride, it's hope," said Chidimma Okoli, Masterbrand Marketing Lead at Sterling. "When we said we were tearing down the barriers to moving your money, we meant it. But we also meant the barriers to moving yourself, to moving your dreams, to moving your life forward.

This isn't just about banking apps. It's about freedom, in every sense of the word." Mary E, a market trader from Oshodi, stepped off a Sterling bus last Friday and captured the mood perfectly. "This is the first time a bank is not just advertising but acting," she said, beaming. "I have saved on transfers all month because of OneBank. And today, I saved on my transport. Sterling ehn, dem sharp. Dem dey move."

Across town, a young professional shared his own experience on LinkedIn: "Every naira matters o. I already saved money on bank transfers using OneBank. Today, Sterling saved me time, money, and stress after a brutal day at work. They just get it.

Another rider, Amaka I, a single mother and hairdresser from Ajah, described the free ride as "a blessing nobody told me was coming." She added, "We Lagos people work so hard just to move. Today, I didn't have to count Naira for my bus fare. That is dignity. That is respect."

Ms Okoli emphasized that this initiative was never about fanfare, but about putting philosophy into action. "Financial systems have for too long extracted from Nigerians," she said. "At Sterling, we are making a different choice. We are giving back, not just in naira and kobo, but in opportunities, in relief and in real dignity." This initiative builds on Sterling's history of standing with Nigerians during critical moments.

During the pandemic, Sterling was one of the first banks to support remote work transitions and provide digital lifelines to struggling SMEs. Through programs like AltSchool Africa and entrepreneur bootcamps, Sterling has opened new doors to skills development and affordable financing. After fuel subsidies were removed, the bank financed transport cooperatives to keep mobility alive for thousands who would otherwise have been

stranded.

But according to Ms Okoli, what matters now is not history, it's momentum. "We're not trying to relive past glories," she said. "We're building new victories, alongside the people who trust us every day with their journeys."

Beneath the buses and smiling faces lies a deeper story of infrastructure strength. Sterling's robust digital banking backbone, capable of handling over 180 million transactions and scaling rapidly, allows it to absorb costs that many banks would have pushed onto customers. It is this invisible engine that has further helped make visible change possible.

As the month of May approaches, the momentum will continue. Workers returning from the holidays can expect to find the free rides still running across locations, a daily reminder that real banking doesn't just live in apps but also on the streets, in the choices that make hard lives a little easier.

Sterling is encouraging all riders to share their experiences online, turning thousands of quiet journeys into a loud statement that Nigeria deserves a financial system that carries its people forward, not holds them back. Because true banking is not about hoarding profit; it is about moving lives and moving freely.