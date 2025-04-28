Nigeria/Egypt: Egypt Shines As U-20 Afcon Kicks Off in Style

As fireworks and traditional dancers lit up the stadium, the ceremony sent a clear message to the world: Africa's next generation has arrived, and they are ready to shine

The future of African football took center stage on Sunday evening as the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025, roared to life with a dazzling opening ceremony at Cairo International Stadium.

As golden sunlight faded into Cairo's night sky, the tournament officially began with a show that celebrated Africa's vibrant spirit, youth energy, and footballing passion; setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable festival of emerging stars.

The ceremony combined cultural grandeur with modern artistic brilliance. Egyptian music sensation Ramy Sabry headlined the festivities, electrifying the crowd with an energetic set of hits that had thousands dancing and singing along.

As fireworks and traditional dancers lit up the stadium, the ceremony sent a clear message to the world: Africa's next generation has arrived, and they are ready to shine.

A tournament full of stakes and dreams

Running from 27 April to 18 May 2025, the CAF U-20 AFCON features 13 teams battling not only for continental supremacy but also for four coveted tickets to the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year in Chile.

The stakes are sky-high: national pride, personal dreams, and a gateway to global stardom are all on the line.

Immediately after the opening ceremony, football action kicked off as hosts Egypt edged South Africa 1-0 at a buzzing Cairo International Stadium, following a goalless draw between Sierra Leone and Zambia earlier in the day in Ismailia.

Grit and Growth: Zambia and Sierra Leone share the spoils

In the tournament's first fixture at the Suez Canal Stadium, former champions Zambia and debutants Sierra Leone played out an entertaining, albeit goalless, draw.

Zambia, champions in 2017, dominated possession and chances but were continually frustrated by a resilient Sierra Leonean defence.

The lively Joseph Sabobo tested Sierra Leone goalkeeper Samba Bah on several occasions but couldn't find the breakthrough.

Despite being newcomers, Sierra Leone showed impressive composure.

Attackers Samba Bah and Nathaniel Jalloh spearheaded dangerous counterattacks, while Alpha Turay nearly stunned Zambia with a close-range header in the first half.

The second half saw both teams desperately chase a winner. Zambia's Emmanuel Mutale and David Simukonda came close late on, while Sierra Leone almost snatched it when Samba Bah's late header was brilliantly saved.

The result leaves Group A finely balanced, with both sides taking positives into their next matches; Zambia for their dominance, Sierra Leone for their gutsy, history-making performance.

Young Pharaohs strike early: Egypt sinks South Africa

Later that evening, Egypt made a winning start to their home campaign with a 1-0 triumph over South Africa in Cairo.

Mohamed Abdallah was the match-winner, scoring in the 62nd minute after a swift counterattack. A slick through-ball from Mohamed Raafat set Abdallah free, and the forward made no mistake, calmly slotting past the South African goalkeeper to the delight of the roaring Egyptian faithful.

Egypt had started brightly, but it was South Africa who nearly stunned the home crowd early on, with Mfundo Vilakazi striking the post from long range inside 10 minutes.

As the match wore on, South Africa pushed for an equaliser. Gopolang Taunyana's late header came close, but Egypt's defense; marshaled with determination despite three injury-forced substitutions in the first half, stood firm.

Coach Osama Nabih's young Pharaohs showed resilience, tactical discipline, and maturity well beyond their years to claim a vital first three points.

The road ahead: Dreams still alive

The Group A standings after the first round see Egypt top the group, setting up mouthwatering fixtures in the coming days.

Egypt next faces Sierra Leone on Wednesday, while South Africa looks to bounce back against Tanzania.

With the top two teams in each group and two best third-placed teams advancing to the quarter-finals, and World Cup qualification dangling as the ultimate prize; every match is now a battleground.

For Egypt, chasing a fifth U-20 continental crown after triumphs in 1981, 1991, 2003, and 2013, the mission has begun in promising fashion. For the rest, the dream is still alive, and the journey has only just begun.

The CAF U-20 AFCON 2025 is not just a tournament. It's a celebration of youth, ambition, and the unstoppable rise of African football talent.