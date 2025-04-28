Kenya: Kepsa Engages Parliament to Push for Business-Friendly Finance Bill 2025

Nairobi — The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has intensified its push for reforms in the Finance Bill 2025 to strengthen industrial resilience, improve tax efficiency, and enhance private sector involvement in national development planning.

During an engagement with three key National Assembly Committees, Finance and National Planning; Budget and Appropriations; and Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives, KEPSA presented a set of proposals aimed at shaping a more competitive, investment-friendly, and inclusive fiscal policy.

KEPSA Chairperson Jaswinder Bedi said the discussions marked a proactive shift in fiscal policymaking, moving away from reactive measures to a co-creation approach with the private sector.

"The March 25th dialogue highlighted the urgency of reform. Kenya's manufacturing base is shrinking, SMEs are burdened by complex taxes, and fiscal unpredictability is stifling investment," said Bedi.

"Today, we move beyond diagnosis towards implementing practical reforms through the Finance Bill 2025."

Finance and National Planning Committee Chair Francis Kuria Kimani emphasized the need for a predictable and efficient tax system to rebuild public trust and drive investment.

He proposed the institutionalization of a Medium-Term Revenue Strategy (MTRS) to provide a stable 3-5-year tax framework, enhance digitization through platforms like iTax and eTIMS, and improve tax expenditure reporting to ensure economic impact.

Wilberforce Ojiambo Oundo, a member of the Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Committee, echoed the need to balance Kenya's international obligations with domestic economic priorities through broad-based consultations.

KEPSA CEO Carole Kariuki underscored the importance of continuous stakeholder engagement, urging the government to create infrastructure that actively supports business growth.

"We cannot continue reacting to policy changes. These engagements reflect deliberate efforts toward proactive collaboration in shaping the Finance Bill 2025," said Kariuki.

The event was supported by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), a German political foundation that works to strengthen democracy and inclusive governance globally and in Kenya.