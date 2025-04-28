Tanzania: TB Outbreak Among Miners Poses Health Threat - Experts

MANYARA: The community has been cautioned that an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) among miners could escalate into a national health crisis if urgent preventive measures are not implemented in various mining areas across the country.

The warning was issued recently by Dr Sweetheart Sheleko, the Tuberculosis and Leprosy Coordinator for Simanjiro District in the Manyara Region, during a special seminar aimed at educating small-scale miners in the Mirerani Tanzanite mines about TB.

Dr Sheleko highlighted that poor working conditions, overcrowding in mining pits and prolonged exposure to dust are major contributors to the rising number of TB infections among miners.

"When miners descend into the pits, they often rely on a single source of air.

The dust they inhale over time damages the lungs, weakens immunity and accelerates the spread of TB bacteria," she explained.

According to Dr Sheleko, the most affected group includes individuals aged 19 to 55, particularly those who have worked in the mines for over a decade.

"The group at greatest risk is those aged between 35 and 50, whose immune systems are already compromised due to long-term dust exposure," she added.

Addressing challenges in TB control, she mentioned widespread misconceptions such as the belief that a persistent cough is a sign of witchcraft, leading many to seek traditional remedies instead of medical treatment.

"It is essential for health authorities to raise awareness that TB is a curable disease and has no connection to witchcraft. Health education campaigns should also emphasise the importance of regular medical check-ups," she urged.

Speaking at the event, Mr Thomas Magoti, Northern Zone Coordinator for the Tuberculosis and AIDS Control Response in Tanzania (MKUTA), said the organisation has been actively engaging with small-scale miners, offering health education, collecting samples and forwarding them to medical facilities for further analysis.

"We continue working with health institutions like Kibong'oto Infectious Disease Hospital (KIDH) to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment for TB patients," Magoti noted.

Mr Joram Madale, MKUTA Chairman for the Mirerani mines, appealed to health authorities and stakeholders to assist miners in accessing protective gear to reduce their exposure to dust and other occupational hazards.

Dr Happiness Mvungi of Kibong'oto National Infectious Diseases Hospital (KIDH) revealed that in 2024 alone, more than 500 miners were diagnosed with TB, over 300 of them from the Mirerani mine area.

"Youth and children are currently the most vulnerable groups. That's why our TB specialists are here to educate miners and conduct screening exercises to prevent further spread of the disease," said Dr Mvungi.