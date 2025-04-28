By 1 pm yesterday 24 000 people had passed through the gates at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, since the fair started on Saturday morning.

The general manager of the fair, Mr Graham Rowe, said the attendance on the first day of the fair had been 14 000.

Last year it was 13 000. Due to wet conditions the army and police displays, which have proved very popular in the past had to be cancelled once again, but it was hoped that if the dry weather continued the main arena would dry out and these displays would be able to continue for the rest of the week.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society has for the first time acquired a pavilion of its own at the fair.

The secretary-general, Cde Oliver Kuwana, said the society had set up a pavilion for the first time to make themselves known and give visitors an opportunity to see their activities.

"We are here to inform the public about the role of the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society,"he said. Cde Kuwana appealed to the public and voluntary organisations for financial assistance for to meet the society's needs.

Lessons for today

The increasing attendance at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) indicates its growing popularity and significance. The rise from 13 000 attendees in 1985 to 14 000 in 1986 on the first days shows a positive trend up to this day.

The Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 has seen impressive attendance figures over the years. At least 24,000 people passed through the gates since the fair started on Monday on 21 April 2025. This indicates strong interest and participation from both local and international visitors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The secretary-general, Cde Oliver Kuwana, used the platform to appeal for financial assistance from the public and voluntary organisations. This was crucial for meeting the society's needs and continuing their humanitarian work.

ZITF is a key driver in Zimbabwe's Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into an upper-middle-income economy. The fair promotes industrialisation, economic transformation, and regional integration.

The event draws businesses and investors from across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas, showcasing Zimbabwe as a leading trade and investment destination. Therefore, the Red Cross's participation in the Fair was a strategic move to enhance their presence, connect with the community, and secure necessary support for their initiatives.