Zimbabwe: Who Is the Next Miss Universe Zim?

Tafadzwa Zimoyo — The wait is over!

We now know those that will grace this year's stage for the prestigious pageant, Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2025.

On Saturday night, organisers of the Miss Universe Zimbabwe pageant named the top 10 who will battle it out for the coveted title.

The contestants are Onesimo Nkomo, Samkhele Dhlamini, Charmaine Emmanuel, Chiedza Mhosva, Brenda Kadewe, Rumbidzai Muzopa, Annie Grace Mutambu, Charlotte Muziri, Talic Magaiza and Lyshanda Moyo.

According to the organisation, this year's top 10 finalists are a diverse group of women who include a town planner, healthcare professionals, businesswomen, fashion models, entrepreneurs and a purchasing management student, among others.

The group was selected by an elite panel of judges that includes Miss Universe Zimbabwe organisation board members, and reigning queen Sakhile Dube, who represented the country last year at Miss Universe in Mexico.

For the next few weeks, the contestants, who are preparing to enter boot camp ahead of the pageant scheduled for May 17 at Harare's Hippodrome amphitheatre will be working to impress this year's judges.

The top 10, finalists will strut their stuff on stage with the winner set to represent the country in Thailand.

What makes the list interesting is that it is full of surprises, as there are married women and returning models.

Among those returning to the stage are former beauty queens who have made significant marks in the industry, such as Mhosva, Miss World Zimbabwe 2017; Annie Grace Mutambu, Miss Zimbabwe 2015 and Charlotte Muziri, Miss Zimbabwe International 2023.

Notable married contestants include Mhosva of Harare and Onesimo Nkomo, a mother based in Bulawayo, while Lyshanda Moyas is said to be engaged.

This year's edition is tight and smart as the returning models are expected to bring back their experience.

The edition has offered opportunities for everyone, including married models and mothers, a first for Zimbabwe.

Since 2023 after the announcement by Miss Universe Organisation, there has been a profound shift in the modelling and beauty industry as they shattered traditional barriers.

Previously, Miss Universe had an upper age limit of 28, but it was removed in 2024.

Now, there is no maximum age requirement, and any adult can participate.

Miss Universe had strict rules about contestants' marital and parental status for decades - participants could not be married, divorced, or mothers.

This restriction changed in 2023, allowing contestants regardless of their relationship or parental status.

This move brought contestants like Miss Universe 2023 Brazil, Luana Cavalcante, and Miss Universe Costa Rica, Elena Hidalgo, to the stage, giving the competition a more inclusive spirit and allowing a broad-representation of women's experiences.

Organisers for the Miss Universe Zimbabwe revealed that this year's edition was impressive.

Miss Universe Zimbabwe national director Tendai Hunda, said this year's pageant offered more than representation.

"It takes a lot of respect and trust in the organisation to return to pageantry after earning the highest title.

"Miss Universe is a platform that has proven to be every girl's dream, and they are willing to remove their big crowns for a bigger one."

"I think cutting down from 20 to 10 finalists was the hardest part for the judges, including Sakhile, reigning queen, board representatives, and finale judges who will only be announced a day before the final," she said.

Hunda said she was also shocked by the final list.

"The top 10 for me is one of a kind. Highly inclusive with married and unmarried young women and mothers, too.

"The top 10 women are brilliant, aggressive and beautiful.

"I am excited for this year's edition and looking forward to watching Zimbabwe's flag rising high in Thailand."

She said that the pageant has also seen other crown holders who have achieved national titles and participated in international competitions, including Brenda Kadewe, Miss Planet Zimbabwe 2024 and Charlotte Muziri, Miss International Zimbabwe 2023, among others.

Hunda, a former Miss Zimbabwe, said that this year's show is strictly two hours long and has tight rules and guidelines.

"The main event will be on May 17, a two-hour show where we will crown the winner, but there will be a pre-show on May 16, and the top 5 and top 3 will be decided on that day. The final is for television henceforth, everything will be scripted."

"The winners will be announced on May 17. We will announce the hosts, judges and red-carpet host for the main event.

"Our entertainment is only centering on one artist because this is a modelling show, not a concert, we will also reveal the artist with time."