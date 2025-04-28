Zimbabwe: We Have Removed Barriers to Trade - VP Chiwenga

Tehran, IRAN — Zimbabwe has instituted several reforms to become a top-tier, competitive investment destination by removing possible barriers that could hinder the ease of doing business and trade, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

The VP said this here while addressing the Third Edition of the Iran-Africa Economic Conference meant to deepen co-operation between Tehran and African countries. Earlier on, VP Chiwenga held talks with Iranian President Mosoud Pezeshkian.

President Mnangagwa has led the reform process in making Zimbabwe a more competitive investment destination through such mantras as Zimbabwe is Open for Business and the Engagement and Re-engagement thrust.

In his address, VP Chiwenga said Iranian businesses were free to come to Zimbabwe given its conducive business environment.

"My country thrives under the policy, 'Zimbabwe is Open for Business'. Let me assure you that several Ease of Doing Business reforms have been implemented to make Zimbabwe a top-tier, competitive investment destination.

"To this end, Zimbabwe has established a One Stop Investment Services Centre, under the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency. This agency ensures that your investment aspirations are fulfilled within 24 hours, effortlessly through a user-friendly online interface, while experiencing the convenience of managing your investments from anywhere, at any time," said VP Chiwenga.

"I am, therefore, inviting you all to make Zimbabwe your investment destination of choice across key sectors such as mining, agriculture, energy, health, tourism, and manufacturing, based on knowledge and technology exchange and collaboration." He said there was a need to remove barriers to trade. "As we seek to strengthen this partnership, let us continue to explore innovative and resilient ways to address challenges hindering the smooth flow of trade and investment between Africa and Iran. In this regard, I encourage continuous engagement to resolve these barriers," VP Chiwenga said.

"Allow me to reiterate that Zimbabwe remains open for business with the rest of the world and is inviting Iranian investors to come and explore the exciting Zimbabwean investment and tourism landscape." The Vice President said the conference was a testament to the growing recognition of the immense potential inherent in strengthening bonds.

"Although we are distinct in many ways, together we share common goals and values that form a solid foundation for collaboration. Both regions are characterised by vibrant young populations, rapidly growing economies, and an inherent resilience that has guided them through historical and contemporary challenges. As we look towards creating a better future, it is clear that enhancing the synergies between our nations can lead to unprecedented socio-economic growth," he said.

VP Chiwenga noted that Africa's growing economy gives impetus to the cultivation of relations between Iran and Africa.

"Africa's emerging markets offer significant opportunities for Iranian businesses to expand their global reach while also contributing to the development of African industries. The African Continental Free Trade Area has unified the continent into a single market of 1.4 billion people, with a combined Gross Domestic Product of US$2.4 trillion.

"This initiative provides the motivation for Iranian investors to capitalise on the economies of scale to invest in Africa," he said.

African countries, the VP said, were committed to expanding the existing cordial and mutually beneficial relations with Iran.