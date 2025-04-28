Zimbabwe: Four More Interchanges for Harare

The Government is set to enhance Harare's road infrastructure with the construction of four new interchanges as part of its broader development agenda.

The initiative, managed by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, seeks to improve traffic flow and safety across the city.

In a recent announcement, the Government gazetted plans for the Department of Roads to engage a consultant to oversee the construction and upgrade of the Liberation Legacy Way, formerly known as Borrowdale Road.

The new interchanges will be located at Mabvuku Junction, Harare Drive/Mutare Road, Liberation Legacy Way/Harare Drive, and Liberation Legacy Way/Churchill Road.

The Government asserts that these projects will enhance traffic efficiency and improve safety for road users.

By upgrading the existing infrastructure, the Government aims to reduce travel and transportation costs, as well as lower maintenance expenses for the current road systems.

"The policy objective of the Government of Zimbabwe in the roads sub-sector is to build, maintain, and ensure the efficient utilisation of road infrastructure to meet the current and future developmental needs of the economy," read the statement in part.

Improved road standards are expected to lead to safer travel conditions and decreased congestion. The Department of Roads is now inviting expressions of interest from qualified consultants with relevant skills and experience to provide supervision services for these projects. Interested consultants are encouraged to submit their expressions of interest to the department.

This announcement comes as the Government approaches the completion of the Mbudzi Interchange, which is set to be renamed Trabablas Interchange upon completion.

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona reported that the project is now 90 percent complete and is expected to be finished by May 31.