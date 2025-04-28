Zimbabwe: Gokwe - Where Patriotism Ran Deeper Than Puddles

Kuda Bwititi — The skies were grey, the air thick with mist, and a persistent rain turned the grounds into a sea of mud--but none of it could wash away the joy that filled Gokwe on Easter Friday.

As the 45th Independence Day celebrations unfolded in this rural heartland, coinciding with the date that Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, the weather was chilly. Still, the warmth radiating from the gathered crowd told a different story.

Against the odds, thousands came together, not deterred by the downpour, to honour their country's journey to freedom, proving that patriotism runs deeper than puddles and that the heart of Gokwe and indeed the entire nation beats strongest in unity.

From as early as 5am, people began streaming into Nembudziya's Mutora Open Ground, the venue for this year's main Independence Day celebrations, graced by President Mnangagwa. Gokwe was chosen in line with the Government's mantra of leaving no one and no place behind in decentralising national activities to the district level.

Armed with rain-protective gear and an unshakable sense of pride, they came in droves, defying the muddy terrain and the drizzle. By the time the official programme began, the grounds were already teeming with enthusiastic attendees.

The crowd remained captivated throughout the day, attentively following every segment of the programme--from President Mnangagwa's keynote address to the energetic mass displays by the security forces, school children, musicians and other performers.

Each act drew cheers and applause, a testament to the crowd's unwavering engagement despite the weather.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa struck a tone of both reflection and ambition. He paid tribute to the heroes and heroines of Zimbabwe's liberation struggle, particularly those from the host province, the Midlands, reminding the nation of the sacrifices that laid the foundation for national freedom.

The President emphasised the importance of unity, peace and hard work as cornerstones for the continued development of the country.

Zimbabwe's independence, the President said, was hard-won and "paid for with blood, courage, and determination."

"Let us honour that legacy not only with celebrations, but with actions that build a stronger, more inclusive Zimbabwe."

The President also applauded the people of Gokwe for hosting the national event with such energy and hospitality. He reiterated the Government's commitment to decentralisation and rural development, stating that no region would be left behind in the nation's progress.

"We are bringing development to every corner of Zimbabwe," he said. "From infrastructure to education and health services, the rural areas are a vital part of our national vision."

The people of Gokwe, joined by visitors from across the country, refused to let fatigue or the elements dull their festive spirit. Their continued presence was a bold statement of communal pride and national unity.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the celebrations shifted to the highly anticipated Independence Day Musical Gala. For a moment, dark clouds threatened to interrupt the night with more rain, but just as quickly as they appeared, the showers passed.

In their wake, a cool, fresh breeze swept through the town as multitudes filled the night with dance, song, and jubilation. The musical gala, lit by stage lights and echoed in joyous chorus, was a fitting crescendo to a day that celebrated freedom, resilience and togetherness.

The influx of people provided a major economic boost to the local community. Informal traders, food vendors and small businesses capitalised on the occasion.

A group of sweet potato traders at the Gokwe-Kwekwe roadside, popularly known as PaBomba, were filled with glee when approached by the Zimpapers Politics Hub for interviews.

Their delirium was evident. Of course, they could not let us interview them without first buying the traditional delicacy. We duly obliged.

Mrs Edith Mabhango, who said she has been a sweet potato vendor for the past 10 years, revealed that these had been her best-selling days of sales this year.

"This Independence period has been more than a blessing to us. People have been buying our sweet potatoes, and we had no choice but to increase prices. We have even saved enough to pay school fees for the next term for our children," she said.

Mrs Netsai Mbano, a vendor from Gwanyika in Ward 14 of Gokwe, could hardly contain her excitement over the recent infrastructural developments that have significantly improved their daily operations.

Rains were a good omen, not a bad one

Though the rain was relentless leading up to the event and even sprinkled intermittently throughout the day, the spirit of the people remained unshaken. Umbrellas, plastic bags, and makeshift raincoats were common sights. Laughter echoed through the grounds as people helped each other navigate the slippery terrain.

"It's not every day we get to host something like this," said 67-year-old Sekuru Chaka, as he wiped mud off his shoes with a tuft of grass. "Rain or no rain, we had to be here."

Children, ever the optimists, turned the mud into a playground. They slid, jumped, and laughed, giving the celebration a lively energy that transcended the weather. Even performances were not spared, with some entertainers kicking up muddy splashes, much to the delight of the crowd.

Govt is doing well in decentralising national celebrations

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The decision to host the main Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe is a deliberate move under a broader Government strategy aimed at decentralising national events and fostering greater inclusivity. For over four decades, these celebrations were exclusively held in the capital, Harare.

However, under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa, a shift in approach has taken root.

In a clear demonstration of devolution in action, the last four editions of the commemorations have been held in Bulawayo, Mt Darwin, Buhera and now Gokwe -- marking a significant departure from tradition and a stellar display of statecraft. This new direction not only brings national festivities closer to communities across the country but also underscores the Government's commitment to equitable national participation and visibility

A day to be forever remembered

As the sun set over the muddy fields of Gokwe on Easter Friday, the sounds of music and ecstasy lingered in the air. Though many walked home with soiled shoes and aching feet, or drove with soiled wheels, their hearts were full. The celebration was more than just a commemoration of independence; it was a recognition of the people of Gokwe - their resilience, culture, and spirit.

Indeed, April 18, 2025, will be remembered not for the rain or the mud but for the unity, joy, and indelible memories it left behind.