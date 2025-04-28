Zimbabwe: Quartet Qualifies for Golf World Cup

28 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Takudzwa Chitsiga — Zimbanwe junior golf team comprising of Thomas Sinclair, Tanaka Chatora, Brandon Amm and Tawana Mangoma have qualified for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup 2025 after coming second at the All Africa Junior Golf Team Championship in Tunisia yesterday.

The team was part of 15 other countries who were taking part in the annual continental championship for junior golfers. Zimbabwe managed to qualify for the second time after they also came second to South Africa last year.

With only the top two countries in the boys and girls' categories booking a ticket to the global championship, which will be held in Japan in October, Zimbabwe boys team had 882 points 18 over-par.

South Africa which won the tournament had 842 points 22-under-par.

Shutt was the best placed on individual performances after he finished fourth with rounds of 74, 72, 73 and 70 for a total 289 as Chatora was on position six.

Mangoma and Amm were tied on position 10 with a total of 310 points.

