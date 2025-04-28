Zimbabwe: Drug Dealers Lace Sweets With Mbanje

Police in Harare have uncovered a trend among drug dealers in Mufakose, who are now reportedly lacing chocolates with mbanje (marijuana) and targeting youths.

The discovery follows the arrest of 36-year-old Norman Chirume, who has been sentenced to three months in prison for selling laced chocolates.

Chirume was apprehended after detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics unit received a tip-off about his activities.

A raid on his residence resulted in the seizure of 270 prepared ganja chocolates, 75 nuggets, chocolate bars, aluminium foils and trays, with a total street value of ZiG5 175.

Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a primary active component in marijuana.

Authorities have issued strong warnings against the production and distribution of drug-laced edibles, particularly those aimed at youths.

Recently, police discovered biscuits laced with drugs being sold in Harare, evidence of how drug dealers conceal illegal substances. Previously, methods included using cakes, muffins, and popcorn.

In a separate incident, seven individuals were arrested in a bushy area along the Mukuvisi River in Mbare for possessing Bron Cleer cough syrup, dagga sachets, and drug-laced biscuits.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 40, were caught in a location known for drug activity.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasised the importance of vigilance among parents and schools. He urged the public to be cautious when purchasing snacks and to monitor children's behaviour closely.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This is not the first instance of drug dealers utilising such tactics.

In 2017, two men in Kadoma were arrested for selling marijuana-laced cupcakes after several youths displayed strange behaviour. Similarly, in Hwange, two women were hospitalised after consuming muffins laced with marijuana.

In response to the escalating drug abuse crisis, President Mnangagwa launched the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan (2024-2030) last year.

This plan addresses drug abuse as a significant public health concern that threatens national development and calls for a comprehensive approach focusing on supply reduction, demand reduction, harm reduction, treatment, and policy enforcement.