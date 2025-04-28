Zimbabwe: Zim Moves Beyond the Noose, Embraces a Second Chance for Justice

Fidelis Munyoro — In the stillness of a Harare courtroom on March 20, 2019, Bernard Mazhandu Mucheka stood to hear his chilling fate, death by hanging.

The judgment was as severe as the crime, a premeditated act of vengeance that left four lives extinguished in flames and four others scarred, physically and emotionally.

High Court Judge Esther Muremba outlined the events that led to this grim outcome, her voice firm as she described the horror of that fateful night.

Mucheka, spurred by the heartbreak of rejection, had turned his anguish into a rigorously planned act of destruction.

When his lover, Lorraine Mutetwa, ended their relationship after learning of his secret marriage, he sought retribution.

Armed with five litres of petrol, Mucheka waited in the shadows until midnight, then set her Epworth home ablaze as she and her children slept.

The fire, a ferocious assault of heat and smoke, consumed everything in its path. By the time it was extinguished, Lorraine and three of her children were dead.

Four other minors, left with burns covering up to 42 percent of their bodies, survived, but bore the scars of his wrath.

Judge Muremba's ruling was unequivocal. "The murder was heinous, premeditated, planned, and executed horrifically," she said, invoking Section 47 of Zimbabwe's Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act), which then allowed for the death penalty.

"Death by fire alone is very traumatic, horrific, and causes excruciating pain."

Mucheka, the judge concluded, had shown no remorse for his actions, no acknowledgement of the innocent lives obliterated in his quest for vengeance.

Justice, in this case, demanded the ultimate penalty.

Yet, five years after the trial, a seismic shift in Zimbabwe's justice system would rewrite the ending of Mucheka's story, and that of many others who had faced the spectre of the gallows.

In 2024, Zimbabwe took a historic stride by abolishing the death penalty, joining a growing number of African nations turning away from capital punishment.

The decision marked a profound transformation in the country's legal and moral landscape, shaped by years of advocacy, debate, and a deeper reckoning with the value of human life.

For decades, the death penalty had loomed over Zimbabwe's judicial system, even though executions had ceased in 2005.

Inmates languished on death row for years, caught in a torturous limbo between life and death.

As the courts continued to issue death sentences, the country operated in a paradox: abolitionist in practice, but not in principle.

The road to abolition was paved with impassioned voices from civil society, legal experts, and international human rights organisations.

They argued that the death penalty was not only inhumane, but also ineffective as a deterrent to crime.

President Mnangagwa, a former death row inmate during the liberation struggle, became a vocal advocate for the change.

His personal experiences lent weight to the movement, underscoring the irreversible nature of capital punishment and the potential for justice to err.

When the law was finally amended, it was more than a legislative victory, it was a statement of Zimbabwe's evolving identity.

The country sought to position itself as a leader in human rights on the African continent, where attitudes toward the death penalty are steadily shifting.

For Mucheka, the abolition of the death penalty meant reprieve from the noose.

His sentence was commuted to four life imprisonments, a punishment that would keep him behind bars for the rest of his days.

Though he and others like him would no longer face execution, the gravity of their crimes would not be diminished.

Mazhandu's case serves as a stark reminder of the complexities of justice. The scars he inflicted, both physical and emotional, cannot be undone.

The families of his victims must continue to live with their loss, their pain a permanent echo of that terrible night.

Yet, the move from capital punishment reflects a broader understanding--justice must be firm, but also compassionate, rooted in the belief that every human life, even one marred by grievous wrongdoing, holds intrinsic value.

For Zimbabwe, the abolition of the death penalty is a step toward a future where justice is not about retribution, but rehabilitation.