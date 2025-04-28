South Africa: 'We Are Taking Back the Country' Zuma Tells Crowd, Suggesting That His Corruption Charges Should Be Dropped

French arms company Thales says the State should drop corruption and fraud charges due to the death of two key witnesses. If it succeeds, former president Jacob Zuma, a co-accused in the matter, believes his charges should also be dropped.

French arms company Thales says the State should drop corruption and fraud charges due to the death of two key witnesses. If it succeeds, former president Jacob Zuma, a co-accused in the matter, believes his charges should also be dropped.

Church Street in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, was a hive of activity on Thursday, 24 April 2025, as uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party supporters flocked to the high court to support the co-founder and leader of the party, former president Jacob Zuma, in his Arms Deal case.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili handed judgment on Zuma's application for leave to appeal against a ruling on State prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer's involvement in the case. Chili said there was no just cause that pointed to Downer being a proponent of unfair proceedings in this case. The court denied Zuma's appeal.

Zuma had argued that Downer was biased and that his continued involvement in the case would deny Zuma a fair trial. But Chili said there was no compelling reason to grant the application. Zuma has tried the same strategy on multiple occasions.

Zuma and French arms company Thales stand accused of corruption, racketeering, money laundering and fraud related to the 1999 Arms Deal.

Zuma is accused...