Nigeria Condoles Iran Over Fatal Explosion

28 April 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The federal government has condoled with Iran following an explosion that claimed 28 lives and left over 800 people injured.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, conveyed the condolences in a statement issued on Sunday by Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The explosion occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz, on Saturday.

Mr Tuggar stated, "The government extends its deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran following the devastating explosion.

"Nigeria stands in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time and shares the grief of families who lost loved ones in the unfortunate incident.

"We commend the swift response of emergency services and encourage continued efforts to assist the injured and affected communities.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire nation of Iran."

