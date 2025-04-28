Rwanda: Waste Power to Set Up 15 Mw Waste-to-Electricity Plant

A new facility designed to incinerate over 400 tonnes of municipal solid waste daily and generate 15 megawatts (MW) of electricity for Rwanda's national grid is set to be established in Musanze District.

The plant also aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create employment opportunities, according to Paulin Mburano, the Founder and Managing Director of Waste Power Plant Ltd (WPP).

The initiative forms part of Rwanda's broader strategy to convert waste into energy, in line with the country's 10-year climate action plan, known as the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), under the Paris Climate Agreement.

"Kavumu Waste Power Plant is currently being implemented. A detailed feasibility study was conducted by SMEC International Pty Ltd from Australia. The goal is to incinerate waste from all major cities across the country, with the aim of protecting the environment, keeping cities clean, and generating 15 MW for Rwanda's electricity grid," Mburano explained.

"Waste is a major source of harm--it causes disease, water and air pollution, soil contamination, and takes up valuable space at dumping sites."

Mburano also noted that the project would help the government meet international environmental commitments, including the Montreal Protocol and the Basel Convention, among others.

"The project is expected to be implemented within 30 months from now, with an estimated total cost of $73 million. Musanze District was selected due to its rapid expansion and central location among other major waste-producing cities, particularly Kigali and Rubavu," he said.

He added that the project would also help prevent pollution of the Mpenge River.

"That river should never be allowed to dry up. The plant's location, between other power stations such as Mukungwa I and II and Rwaza-Muko, will facilitate its connection to the national grid," he added.

Clarisse Uwanyirigira, Vice Mayor in charge of economic development in Musanze District, praised the project for its potential to create jobs and improve electricity access.

The plant, which will be built in Kavumu Village, Kigombe Cell, Muhoza Sector, Musanze Town, is expected to create 523 permanent jobs and employ 217 casual workers, involving both local and international companies.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), Rwandans generate an average of 0.44 kilogrammes of waste per person per day, 80 per cent of which is organic--primarily food scraps and plant matter.

The government has encouraged the private sector to tap into the 3,661 tonnes of organic waste produced daily across the country by converting it into useful products.

As part of these efforts, a bio-waste treatment facility was recently inaugurated at the Nduba dumpsite in Kigali.

The facility can process five tonnes of organic waste per day, converting it into fertiliser.

Once fully operational, it is expected to cut emissions by approximately 15,320 tonnes annually.

Jimmy Gasore, Minister of Infrastructure, said the project is being rolled out in two phases.

"Phase 2 will focus on the economic use of waste resources, including recycling, composting, and waste-to-energy conversion," he noted.