South Africa: Wildfire Scorches Cape Town's Silvermine Reserve

An injured firefighter has been hospitalised and about 198 homes have been evacuated

One firefighter is being treated in hospital and about 198 homes, including a frail care centre, have been evacuated as a fire continues to rage across the mountain slopes in Cape Town

Affected include Ou Kaapse Weg, Clovelly, Tokai, Boyes Drive and surrounding communities. Fire and rescue teams have been fighting the wildfire throughout the night, with about 250 City firefighters, assisted by Table Mountain National Park, Working on Fire, the NCC and Volunteer Wildfire Services.

The only damage reports received was that of a vehicle that caught alight in the Silvermine parking area, a statement read on Monday morning.

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed that a woman firefighter who was injured has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"As of Sunday night, the fire was creeping down Boyes Drive, Kalk Bay and Fish Hoek side, while on the Ou Kaapse Weg side it moved towards Noordhoek. Crews remained on the fire line throughout the night," he said.

Carelse said emergency teams are closely monitoring the situation. He urged the public to stay away from these areas. Several road closures remain in place.

Unconfirmed reports suggest three separate fires were deliberately started simultaneously on Friday.

Cape Town residents have banded together by dropping off supplies at Lakeside Fire Station. If you wish to drop off water, energy drinks and energy bars, as well as non-perishable items, you can do so at the Lakeside Fire Station.