Malawi: Chakwera Orders Immediate Transparency in Malawi's Mining Sector - 'Our Minerals Are a Matter of National Security'

In a landmark address at the Malawi Mining Investment Forum held in Lilongwe, President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera delivered a bold and uncompromising directive: the silence from the Ministry of Mining regarding activities in the nation's critical mining sector must end immediately.

Citing national security concerns and the essential role minerals play in Malawi's future, President Chakwera declared, "Our minerals are a matter of national security, and there is no better security than putting things in the light."

The President emphasized that Malawi's soil is rich with invaluable mineral deposits, including uranium, gold, coal, rare earth elements, gemstones, and notably, the world's largest known deposit of rutile discovered in Kasiya, near Lilongwe. "Beneath these soils is as much titanium as Wakanda had vibranium," he remarked, drawing an evocative comparison to the fictional resource in Marvel's Black Panther.

While celebrating Malawi's immense mineral wealth, President Chakwera sharply criticized the Ministry of Mining for its lack of communication about developments in the sector. Specifically, he expressed outrage that information about Kasiya's rutile operations was being sourced from press conferences and financial reports by foreign companies abroad, rather than from Malawian officials themselves.

"This is not acceptable," he said. "Malawians should not be learning about their own minerals from a company's stock performance report on the London Stock Exchange."

In response, President Chakwera issued an immediate order: the Ministry must provide regular updates to the Malawian public about all activities, agreements, and operations concerning the country's minerals. He underscored that secrecy undermines public trust and national security and called for full transparency to safeguard the country's natural assets.

Beyond transparency, the President outlined three critical components necessary for transforming Malawi's mineral wealth into national prosperity:

A Strong Regulatory Framework:

Chakwera praised the establishment of Malawi's new Mining Authority, tasked with ensuring lawful, equitable, and environmentally responsible mining practices. He warned that vigilance is key, given the threat posed by illegal miners and corrupt actors.

Smart Mining Development Agreements (MDAs):

He warned against poorly negotiated deals that leave Malawi shortchanged and vowed to personally monitor mining agreements, with input from global experts, to ensure they meet the country's developmental goals. He demanded that future Ministry reports include the status of all MDAs and that international investors participate openly in public briefings.

Credible Investment Partnerships:

Only serious investors with proven records, financial muscle, and ethical business practices will be welcomed. President Chakwera warned against partnerships with "economic exploiters" and emphasized that Malawi is focused on partnerships that foster long-term mutual prosperity.

Notably, the President revealed plans for Malawians to soon purchase shares in a newly established public Mining Company, ensuring citizens have direct stakes in the nation's mining wealth.

President Chakwera concluded by declaring the Mining Forum officially open and reaffirmed his administration's commitment to ensuring that the mining sector becomes a cornerstone of Malawi's economic transformation under the Vision 2063 plan.

With this call to action, the President made it clear that the days of opacity in Malawi's mining sector are over -- and that the future must be built in full view of the people.