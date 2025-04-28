Malawi: Mulanje Magistrate Court Convicts Two Police Officers and Businessman in Case of Grievous Harm to 13-Year-Old Boy

The Magistrate Court in Mulanje District has convicted two police officers and a businessman for their roles in a case involving the severe abuse of a 13-year-old boy, which led to the amputation of his hands.

Police officers Charles Mbewe and Stanley Chigaru, along with businessman Mavuto Chikhwaza, were found guilty of committing acts intended to cause grievous harm and of neglecting official duties.

The court also recommended that Chikhwaza be charged with perjury for providing false testimony under oath. He claimed the boy's hands were tied in front, whereas his own caution statement to police indicated the hands were tied at the back.

Following the revocation of their bail, all three convicts have been remanded at Mulanje Prison pending sentencing.

The court heard that the boy was detained for three days, during which his hands were tightly bound with rubber -- resulting in severe injuries that ultimately required amputation. The detention followed accusations that the boy had stolen money from the businessman.

An investigation by the Independent Complaints Commission (ICC) led to a recommendation for prosecution, which was accepted by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). The case was prosecuted by Josephine Gwaza and Samuel Chisanga from the DPP's Chambers.

Senior Resident Magistrate Gloria Mwatiwamba has scheduled May 12, 2025, for sentencing submissions, with the final judgment to be delivered on May 22, 2025.