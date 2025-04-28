South Africa: Minister Creecy to Release Easter Weekend Road Safety Statistics

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa are expected to release the Easter Weekend road safety report at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"The report will provide an account of the impact of the Easter Weekend road safety campaign interventions as well as road crashes and fatalities during the period," said the Department of Transport.

Last month, government launched the 2025 Easter Season Road Safety Arrive Alive campaign. Launched on 20 March, the campaign will run until 2 May 2025, under the theme: "It begins with Me."

The campaign is aimed at reducing road fatalities during the high-traffic holiday period through integrated law enforcement and public education.

At a recent media briefing, Creecy said that early indications were showing a significant decrease in fatalities and crashes in all provinces with the exception of Mpumalanga.

The Western Cape Provincial Government has expressed encouragement over the slight decline in road-related fatalities during this year's Easter long weekend. It said that between 17 and 21 April 2025, a total of 22 fatal crashes were recorded in the province, resulting in 22 lives lost. This marked a decline when compared to the 26 road-related fatalities reported over the 2024 Easter period.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo Provincial Government commended all those who have contributed to a safer Easter weekend.

"We are pleased to report that our collaborative efforts to ensure road safety yielded encouraging results, with relatively few fatalities on our roads, especially on the N1," the province's Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba said.

Tuesday's briefing will take place at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) office in Pretoria.