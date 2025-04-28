Kenya: Cardinals to Begin Conclave to Elect Pope Francis' Successor On May 7

28 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The College of Cardinals has resolved to convene a conclave on May 7 to elect the successor to Pope Francis, following the late pontiff's burial at the Basilica of St Mary Major on Saturday.

The decision was reached during the Fifth General Congregation of the Cardinals, held at the Sistine Chapel within Vatican City on Monday.

The gathering, attended by cardinals from around the world, agreed to observe a nine-day official mourning period -- known as novemdiales -- before beginning the solemn process of electing the next leader of the Catholic Church.

Under Church tradition, the conclave will be held behind closed doors, with all cardinal-electors under the age of 80 taking part in the vote.

The cardinals are expected to engage in prayer, reflection, and discussion in the days leading up to the conclave.

Pope Francis, who served as the 266th pope, passed away on Easter Monday after a 12-year papacy marked by significant reforms and a strong focus on social justice.

His death has left the global Catholic community mourning a leader celebrated for his humility, progressive views, and emphasis on mercy.

The upcoming conclave will be closely watched around the world, with many anticipating that the choice of Francis' successor will signal the future direction of the Catholic Church amid complex global challenges.

Further details regarding the conclave preparations are expected to be announced by the Vatican's Press Office in the coming days.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.