Liberia: 'Majority Bloc' Installs Steel Doors On House's Main Chambers

28 April 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)

Capitol Hill — The House Majority Bloc has installed heavy steel doors on the chambers of the Chinese-built Capitol Building, following the April 23 ruling from the Supreme Court that invalidated the bloc's leader, Richard Koon's speakership.

With the Legislature set to reconvene in early May, lawmakers aligned with the Majority Bloc plan to abandon the Executive Pavilion -- where sessions had been relocated following the December 18, 2024 fire, that gutted the Joint Chambers -- and resume sittings inside the Chinese Building. Their decision comes amid a tense standoff after weeks of legal wrangling over the speakership.

The Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, affirming his leadership in an amended Bill of Information he filed. But the Majority Bloc swiftly rejected the decision, maintaining that Montserrado County District 11 Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon remains the rightful Speaker. They have since filed a Bill of Re-argument, asking the Court to revisit its ruling.

The installation of fortified doors, is widely seen as a physical assertion of the Majority's claim to authority.

"This represents a dangerous precedent. It is not only about political rivalry; it is about the very foundation of the rule of law," said T. Emmanuel Wesseh. "A Supreme Court ruling is final. Ignoring it undermines the stability of the state."

Majority Bloc members defend their actions, saying they are protecting the House's integrity from "external interference." Sources say the new doors and other security measures are designed to prevent intimidation and disruption when sessions resume.

Security at the Capitol Building has reportedly been tightened, with visitors undergoing heightened screening and surveillance systems installed to monitor movements around the chambers. Staff and legislative aides confirmed the increased security presence.

Meanwhile, tensions between rival factions show no sign of easing. Supporters of Speaker Koffa argue that any session convened without adhering to the Court's decision would be illegal and vulnerable to challenge.

"The law is clear," said one Koffa ally. "You cannot ignore the Constitution and claim legitimacy."

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.