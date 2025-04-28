Capitol Hill — The House Majority Bloc has installed heavy steel doors on the chambers of the Chinese-built Capitol Building, following the April 23 ruling from the Supreme Court that invalidated the bloc's leader, Richard Koon's speakership.

With the Legislature set to reconvene in early May, lawmakers aligned with the Majority Bloc plan to abandon the Executive Pavilion -- where sessions had been relocated following the December 18, 2024 fire, that gutted the Joint Chambers -- and resume sittings inside the Chinese Building. Their decision comes amid a tense standoff after weeks of legal wrangling over the speakership.

The Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa, affirming his leadership in an amended Bill of Information he filed. But the Majority Bloc swiftly rejected the decision, maintaining that Montserrado County District 11 Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon remains the rightful Speaker. They have since filed a Bill of Re-argument, asking the Court to revisit its ruling.

The installation of fortified doors, is widely seen as a physical assertion of the Majority's claim to authority.

"This represents a dangerous precedent. It is not only about political rivalry; it is about the very foundation of the rule of law," said T. Emmanuel Wesseh. "A Supreme Court ruling is final. Ignoring it undermines the stability of the state."

Majority Bloc members defend their actions, saying they are protecting the House's integrity from "external interference." Sources say the new doors and other security measures are designed to prevent intimidation and disruption when sessions resume.

Security at the Capitol Building has reportedly been tightened, with visitors undergoing heightened screening and surveillance systems installed to monitor movements around the chambers. Staff and legislative aides confirmed the increased security presence.

Meanwhile, tensions between rival factions show no sign of easing. Supporters of Speaker Koffa argue that any session convened without adhering to the Court's decision would be illegal and vulnerable to challenge.

"The law is clear," said one Koffa ally. "You cannot ignore the Constitution and claim legitimacy."