Kenya: Namibia Lifts 2025 Barthes Rugby Trophy As Junior Sables Fall to Kenya

Namibia was crowned the 2025 Barthes Rugby Trophy champions after beating Tunisia 81-7 at Old Hararians Sunday.

The Welwitchias ended their six-year Barthes Trophy drought since 2018 when they defended the inaugural championship which they won in 2017.

Namibia has matched last year's champions Kenya to be the only two nations to have won the trophy thrice in history.

With an unbeaten record throughout the campaign, Namibia opened their campaign with a convincing 22-41 win against hosts Zimbabwe, before beating Kenya 32-22 last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, despite the home advantage, Zimbabwe men's Under 20 on the other end failed to beat rivals Kenya in their bid for a decent finish.

The Junior Sables lost 20-21in front of a huge home crowd at Old Hararians Sunday afternoon, hence finishing on third position while Kenya settled for second.

The Shaun De Souza-led side performed below expectations during the just-ended campaign, only managing a single victory against tournament underdogs Tunisia, thrashing them 78-21 last Wednesday.

2025 Barthes Trophy Final Standings

1. Namibia

2. Kenya

3. Zimbabwe

4. Tunisia.