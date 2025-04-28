Sudan: Public Prosecution Issues Statement On Usurious Transactions Via Banking Applications

Port Sudan — The Public Prosecution issued a statement on Sunday regarding usurious transactions via banking applications, stating that it had recently observed the spread of the phenomenon of transferring money from banking applications to cash for amounts less than their original value.

The Public Prosecution pointed out that this practice violates the provisions of Islamic Sharia law, as it constitutes usurious transactions.

The Public Prosecution warned all citizens and customers against engaging in such illegal activities, stressing that it will take all legal measures against anyone caught engaging in such behavior.

Hereunder Sudan News Agency publishes an unofficial translation for the text of the statement:

The Public Prosecution recently monitored the spread of the phenomenon of transferring money from banking applications to cash for amounts less than their original value. This practice violates the provisions of Islamic Sharia, as it is considered a usurious transaction, as stated in the verse: "O you who have believed, fear Allah and give up what remains of interest, if you should be believers. But if you do not, then be informed of a war from Allah." [Al-Baqarah: 278-279] It also constitutes a violation of Article 6 of the Anti-Illicit and Suspicious Enrichment Law of 1989.

Accordingly, the Public Prosecution warns all citizens and clients against engaging in such illegal activities, stressing that it will take all legal measures against anyone caught practicing such behavior to maintain the stability of the financial system and protect citizens' rights.