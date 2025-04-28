Sudan: The Sixth Infantry Division Affirms Its Full Control Over the Situation in El-Fashir

El Fashir — The Sixth Infantry Division in El-Fashir has affirmed its full control over the situation in El-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State, and that its valiant forces are at the highest levels of preparedness and readiness to confront any potential aggression by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo.

The 6th Division stated that the terrorist militia carried out treacherous artillery shelling on Sunday targeting civilians in neighborhoods of El-Fashir, resulting in the injury of five civilians who were transferred to hospitals for treatment. It noted that its forces continue their daily field work with a high concentration of troops to comb various neighborhoods in El-Fashir to ensure their cleansing and the safety of citizens.

Meanwhile, and as part of the National Health Insurance Fund's ongoing support for hospitals and health centers, the acting director of the state branch of the National Health Insurance Fund, Dr. Karam El-Din Ahmed Karam El-Din, handed over a package of intravenous solutions to the administration of the El-Fashir Military Hospital. The delivery was attended by the Head of the Emergency and Casualty Committee of the Sixth Infantry Division and a number of medical staff from the hospital. The donation will support the hospital, enabling it to provide medical and therapeutic services to military and civilian casualties from operations.

The director of the state branch of the National Health Insurance Fund, accompanied by department heads, also inspected the progress of work at the Zamzam Camp Health Center, which has resumed operations in El-Fashir to provide health services to displaced patients and the injured who fled following the recent attack launched by Al-Dagalo terrorist militia on the camp. During the detailed report presented by the director of the Zamzam Camp Center, he was briefed on the progress of work, the status of the medical supply, and the challenges facing performance.

The director of the Fund pledged to support health centers and homes for the wounded, while also working to overcome all impediments to the progress of the health care system within available resources.

For his part, the director of the health center at Zamzam camp for displaced persons pointed to the significant gains achieved by the visit to the center, enabling it to fulfill its pioneering role with patients.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Zamzam camp, Abdul-Karim Juma, affirmed the civil administration's unified stance with the armed forces in defending the land and honor.