South Africa: SRD Grant Beneficiaries Urged to Verify Identity to Avoid Delays

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has encouraged all Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant beneficiaries to ensure that they do an identity verification.

In a statement issued on Friday, SASSA Mpumalanga spokesperson Senzeni Ngubeni urged all beneficiaries that are required to go through this process to do so to avoid any delays.

"There is no short cut. All beneficiaries that are required to go through this process, they must do it to avoid delays and disappointment of not receiving the grant.

The main reason one would receive a "identity verification" status message is that the agency suspects fraudulent activity or contacts and banking details are incorrect.

"Beneficiaries who have this status must not panic but verify at their SASSA local offices or log in to the website http://srd.sassa.gov.za. During this process the clients will receive a link via SMS and it must be attended to within 72 hours," Ngubeni said.

He added that to avoid fraudulent activity, beneficiaries must protect their personal details and not seek assistance from strangers.

SASSA online platforms and service offices are always ready to provide assistance to beneficiaries and enquiring clientele.

Requirement to apply for SRD grants are as follows: Applicant must be a South African citizen, permanent resident or refugee registered with Home Affairs; aged above 18; unemployed; not receiving any other grant and not be a resident in a government- funded institution.

SASSA had urged beneficiaries to use online platforms to apply for social grants or visit SASSA offices.

For more information beneficiaries can contact the toll free number during working hours on 0800 60 10 11 or WhatsApp 082 046 8553. - SAnews.gov.za