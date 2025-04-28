Somalia: British Ambassador to Somalia Completes London Marathon for Save the Children

28 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, successfully completed the 2025 London Marathon, raising vital funds for Save the Children's initiatives to support the most vulnerable children in Somalia.

Ambassador Nithavrianakis reprotedly dedicated his marathon run to Save the Children's humanitarian, education and healthcare efforts in Somalia. The UK Embassy in Mogadishu celebrated the ambassador's achievement, calling him a "champion on and off track," and highlighted how his involvement demonstrated that "lasting change begins with every step" in the ongoing effort to improve opportunities for Somali children.

The ambassador's participation has been widely seen as a powerful symbol of the United Kingdom's unwavering commitment to supporting Somalia and its children. His efforts have sparked a wave of positive reactions, with many viewing his involvement as a significant illustration of "solidarity between the United Kingdom and Somalia."

The marathon run is being hailed as a remarkable blend of diplomacy and personal dedication, reinforcing the idea that true change often begins with small, personal steps--whether on the track or in the halls of diplomacy.

