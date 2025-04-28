Somalia: Putin Invites President of Somalia to Attend Russia-Arab States Summit

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud welcomed Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Envoy to the Middle East and Africa, Mikhail L. Bogdanov, at Villa Somalia, the presidential palace in Mogadishu, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations between Somalia and Russia.

The meeting focused on enhancing diplomatic ties, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding cooperation in political, trade, and security sectors. President Mohamud expressed Somalia's commitment to deepening its relationship with Russia, welcoming Russia's potential role in the country's reconstruction, economic development, and security enhancement.

In response, Bogdanov reaffirmed Russia's readiness to support Somalia's peacebuilding efforts, security sector reform, and economic growth.

During the meeting, Bogdanov delivered an official invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin for President Mohamud to attend the upcoming Russia-Arab States Summit. The summit will focus on regional issues and strengthening ties between Russia and Arab nations.

President Mohamud expressed gratitude for the invitation, confirming his participation in the summit, which will address matters of peace, security, and regional development.

Both leaders also discussed regional stability, ongoing peacebuilding initiatives, counterterrorism cooperation, and the importance of upholding international law and respecting state sovereignty.

This meeting underscores ongoing efforts to strengthen the historic ties between Somalia and Russia, paving the way for new cooperation and opportunities for both nations.