Africa: All Eyes Turn to Conclave As Pope's Tomb Opens to Public

Vatican City — With Pope Francis laid to rest, all eyes turn now to the conclave, the secretive meeting of cardinals set to convene within days to elect a new head of the Catholic Church.

Mourners were permitted to visit his tomb for the first time yesterday, a day after an estimated 400 000 people including world leaders turned out for the Argentine's funeral at the Vatican and burial in Rome.

The crowds were a testament to the popularity of Francis, an energetic reformer who championed the poorest and most vulnerable.

Many of those mourning the late pope, who died on Monday aged 88, expressed anxiety about who would succeed him.

"He ended up transforming the Church into something more normal, more human," said Romina Cacciatore (48), an Argentinian translator living in Italy.

"I'm worried about what's coming," he added.

This morning, cardinals will hold their fifth general meeting since the pope's death, at which they are expected to pick a date for the conclave.

Cardinal-electors at the secret vote will cast four votes per day until one candidate secures a two-thirds majority, a result broadcast to the waiting world by burning papers that emit white smoke.

Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich said last week he expected the conclave to take place on 5 or 6 May - shortly after the nine days of papal mourning, which ends on 4 May.

German Cardinal Reinhard Marx told reporters on Saturday the conclave would last just "a few days".

Francis's funeral was held in St. Peter's Square in bright spring sunshine, a mix of solemn ceremony and an outpouring of emotion for the Church's first Latin American pope.

More crowds gathered yesterday to view his simple marble tomb at the basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, his favourite church in Rome.

Francis was buried in an alcove of the church, becoming the first pope in more than a century to be interred outside the Vatican.

"It was very emotional" to see his tomb, said 49-year-old Peruvian Tatiana Alva, who wiped away tears after joining hundreds of others filing past the burial place.

"He was very kind, humble. He used language young people could understand. I don't think the next pope can be the same but I hope he will have an open mind and be realistic about the challenges in the world right now."

A couple of hours after opening, the large basilica was heaving, the crowds periodically shushed over speakers.

Among the mourners were pilgrims and Catholic youth groups who had planned to attend the canonisation of Carlo Acutis, which was postponed after Francis died. Friday to yesterday was also the Jubilee of Adolescents, one of a series of events drawing millions to Rome to celebrate the Catholic Holy year.

Raphael De Mas Latrie (45) from France, said he and his nine-year-old son had "really appreciated" Francis's defence of the environment in particular.

"Today in this material world his message made a lot of sense, particularly to young people," he said.

He added that Francis's successor did not have to be his likeness, for "every pope has a message for the world today".

Many of the mourners expressed hope that the next pope would follow Francis's example, at a time of widespread global conflict and growing hard-right populism.

- Nampa/AFP