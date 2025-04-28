Nigeria: Bayero, Sanusi Appoint Two Men to Same Kano Emirate Position

Mr Sanusi is holding court at the main Kano emir's palace, and the man deposed by the state government, Mr Ado Bayero, is at the mini palace at the Nassarawa GRA, both in Kano city.

The Kano emirship dispute raged on Sunday as the deposed emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, and his reinstated successor, Lamido Sanusi, appointed separate men to fill the position of Galadiman Kano, made vacant by the death of the occupant, Abbas Sanusi.

Mr Sanusi had approved the promotion of Munir Sanusi from Wamban Kano to the position on 9 April.

The approval was conveyed in a letter signed by the Matawallen Kano, Aliyu Ahmad.

However, Mr Ado-Bayero approved the appointment of his elder brother, Sanusi Ado-Bayero, to the same position 12 days later.

The appointee is the eldest son of the late Emir Ado Bayero and former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

His appointment was conveyed in a letter dated 21 April and signed by his Senior Administrative Officer, Awaisu Sanusi, who said the appointment was approved at a meeting presided over by Mr Ado-Bayero.

The letter, "Notice of Permission to Enter the Nasarawa Palace Mosque for Your Installation as Galadiman Kano," invited the appointee to present himself at the Palace Mosque in Gidan Sarki, Nassarawa, on Friday morning "for the official conferment of the title by the Emir."

This development highlights the festering crisis in the Kano Emirate, which began after Governor Abba Yusuf signed a new Kano Emirates law and reinstated Mr Sanusi as Kano's emir.

Mr Sanusi had been deposed from the position in 2020 by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Ado-Bayero is contesting his removal in court and has taken up residence at the mini-palace at the Nassarawa GRA in Kano City after Mr Sanusi took over the main palace.