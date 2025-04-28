Gambia: Businessman Defends Alleged Inflated Dustbin Prices

A local contractor's testimony at a public inquiry has raised questions about the pricing of a dustbin supply contract awarded by the Banjul City Council (BCC). The contract, valued at over 13 million dalasi for the supply of 3,000 dustbins, is now under investigation for alleged inflated pricing.

Kebba Ousman Drammeh, a Banjul businessman, appeared before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry on April 24, 2025, to explain his role in the procurement process. Drammeh, who operates under the name Kebba and Sons, provided testimony regarding his contract with BCC, which involved the delivery of plastic dustbins for use in the city.

"I was contacted about the tender through a phone call," Drammeh explained during the session. "I don't remember exactly who called me, but I know it came from the secretary of the CEO at BCC. I applied for the tender and was eventually awarded the contract."

However, it was Drammeh's defense of the dustbin prices that attracted the most attention. The price of each dustbin, according to his contract, was significantly higher than the market rate at the time. Despite his inability to recall specific details about the price negotiations, Drammeh insisted that the price he charged was justified by the market conditions and his business arrangements.

"It depends on the seller," Drammeh stated when asked about the price discrepancy. "I put my price, and the BCC agreed with it."

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez, who is conducting the inquiry, expressed skepticism about the prices. He pointed out that the dustbin price of around D4,600 per unit was well above the current market rate, which typically ranged between D2,000 and D2,500 per dustbin.

"This price you're telling us is nearly double the market price," Gomez remarked. "How do you justify such an increase?"

"It was the agreement between us," Drammeh replied. "I don't know what others are selling them for, but this is what I was paid."

The commission also raised concerns about the documentation surrounding the contract, particularly the lack of clear records and the absence of supporting invoices from Drammeh's overseas suppliers. Drammeh claimed he had lost most of the documents in a recent break-in at his home, an explanation that was met with some skepticism.

"I transferred the money to my supplier in Saudi Arabia," he said. "But I've lost most of the receipts and invoices. It's a shame."

Gomez, however, pointed out that such issues were troubling, given the scale of the contract and the public funds involved. "For a contract of this size, the lack of documentation is highly unusual," he noted. "It raises questions about the transparency of this procurement process."

The dustbin contract was a result of a restricted tender process conducted by BCC in February 2019. Despite the apparent lack of documentation, Drammeh provided a payment voucher showing a final payment of D13,800,000 for the supply of 3,000 dustbins, which was admitted into evidence. Yet, the absence of detailed records, including shipment invoices from Saudi Arabia and delivery logs, further added to the suspicions surrounding the contract.

The inquiry also focused on Drammeh's relationship with the BCC, specifically his connections to Mayor Rohey Malick Lowe. Drammeh admitted that he had known the mayor for decades, and that their families were closely tied. He explained that after completing his secondary education, he had lived with the mayor's mother, who he described as a close family friend.

"Our mothers were very close to each other," Drammeh said. "I stayed with them from 1996 until 2021, when I left after the presidential elections."

When asked about the nature of their business relationship, Drammeh denied any formal partnership, but acknowledged the mayor had provided financial and advisory support over the years.

"She only assists me when I have issues, financially and with advice," he explained.

Gomez, however, pointed out that it was under the mayor's tenure that Drammeh began receiving significant contracts from BCC. "You didn't have contracts with BCC before she was elected mayor," Gomez observed. "Is it possible that your relationship with the mayor influenced your business dealings with the council?"

"That could be," Drammeh responded, before adding that it was possible his products had simply become more visible to the council after his long-standing relationship with the mayor.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Drammeh remained adamant that the contract was legitimate and that he had fulfilled his obligations. He claimed that the dustbins, ordered from Saudi Arabia, were delivered in batches due to logistical constraints, though he could not recall specific details about the delivery process.

"I can't remember exactly how the process went," Drammeh said. "But I know I sent one of my boys with the driver for the delivery."

In the face of mounting questions about the contract's pricing and Drammeh's handling of the documentation, Lead Counsel Gomez stated that the commission will continue its investigation.