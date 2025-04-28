Gambia: Commission Investigating BCC's Waste Bin Distribution Deal

28 April 2025
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

A statement by Alieu Sonko, a resident of Latrikunda Sabiji and owner of Universal Technology Enterprise, has shed light on the contracting process within the Banjul City Council (BCC) for waste bin transportation and distribution services. His written statement dated 8 August 2023 was admitted as evidence during a public inquiry that is investigating the financial and administrative operations of local government councils.

The Commission, tasked with investigating the financial and administrative activities of local government councils from May 2018 to January 2023, aims to enhance transparency and accountability in the use of public funds.

Sonko, whose business was established in 2015, was contracted by the BCC in 2021 for the transportation and distribution of waste bins. The arrangement was initiated after he received a call from an individual named Max, whom Sonko identified as an advisor to the Mayor of BCC. According to Sonko, Max informed him of the BCC's desire to contract his services, and also mentioned that the contact had been provided by Momodou Camara, the former director of finance at BCC.

When asked about Max's full name, Sonko clarified that he knew him only as Makumba, the Mayor's advisor.

Sonko explained that his role in the contract was limited to arranging transportation for the BCC. He made it clear that his business did not participate in the distribution of the bins, stating, "We were not part of the distribution. We only provided transportation."

His firm was paid D150,000 for 10 days of service, with the charge based on a per-day rate. Sonko also mentioned that he was asked to provide a quotation for the 10-day period, but that he had not participated in any competitive bidding process.

"I was called to provide a quotation. There was no competitive bidding involved," Sonko stated, adding that the entire process was initiated by the call from Max.

When asked to produce the invoice he had sent to the BCC, Sonko explained that he had left it at his office but reiterated that the amount paid to him was for the truck services. He further clarified that he paid the vehicle owner, or driver, a sum of D120,000 to D125,000 out of the total payment he received.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.