Cote d'Ivoire: Ivorian Rubber Producer Saph First-Quarter Profit Grows 949 Percent

28 April 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

TLDR

  • Société Africaine de Plantations d'Hévéas (BRVM: SPHC), Ivory Coast's leading rubber producer, reported a 949% jump in first-quarter net profit to 11.8 billion XOF
  • Revenue climbed 72% to 94.3 billion XOF ($163.3 million), driven by a 24% increase in sales volume and a 41% rise in average selling prices
  • Natural rubber prices averaged $1.93 per kilogram in Q1 2025, 25% higher than the $1.57 per kilogram in the same period last year

Société Africaine de Plantations d'Hévéas (BRVM: SPHC), Ivory Coast's leading rubber producer, reported a 949% jump in first-quarter net profit to 11.8 billion XOF ($20.4 million) compared to 1.1 billion XOF ($1.9 million) a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 72% to 94.3 billion XOF ($163.3 million), driven by a 24% increase in sales volume and a 41% rise in average selling prices. The company's profit margin improved to 13% of revenue, up from 2% in Q1 2024, reflecting better operating margin control and improved financial results following progressive debt reduction.

Natural rubber prices averaged $1.93 per kilogram in Q1 2025, 25% higher than the $1.57 per kilogram in the same period last year. However, SAPH warned that recent U.S.-initiated trade tensions could harm global rubber consumption, noting "drastic" drops in SICOM rubber prices and dollar values following April trade measures. The company maintains a cautious outlook for 2025 while focusing on adapting to market conditions to preserve profit margins.

Key Takeaways

Global natural rubber prices have surged since mid-2024 amid supply constraints in major producing countries, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The commodity reached four-year highs in early 2025 due to weather disruptions and growing demand from the automotive sector. Ivory Coast, Africa's largest rubber producer with approximately 1 million tons annual output, has benefited from this price environment. The country's rubber exports generate nearly $1 billion in annual revenue. SAPH's continued focus on sustainable natural rubber aligns with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) requirements that took effect in December 2024, mandating that rubber imports to European markets be deforestation-free.

