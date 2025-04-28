West Africa: High-Yield Stocks for 2025 As Brvm Dividend Season Gets Underway

TLDR

The dividend season has begun on the BRVM, with multiple West African listed companies releasing their 2025 dividend proposals

Among the top-yielding stocks so far are BOA Burkina (BOABF), BOA Benin (BOAB), and BOA Mali (BOAM)

Sonatel (SNTS) announced the highest nominal dividend at 1,655 XOF per share, while SGCI (SGBC) followed closely with 1,639.44 XOF

The dividend season has begun on the BRVM, with multiple West African listed companies releasing their 2025 dividend proposals. Among the top-yielding stocks so far are BOA Burkina (BOABF), BOA Benin (BOAB), and BOA Mali (BOAM).

Sonatel (SNTS) announced the highest nominal dividend at 1,655 XOF per share, while SGCI (SGBC) followed closely with 1,639.44 XOF. Orange Côte d'Ivoire (ORAC) proposed a 660 XOF dividend, translating to a 4.70% yield. Ecobank Côte d'Ivoire (ECOC), PALM CI (PALC), and SAPH (SPHC) are also among key dividend payers. See full list here.

Dividends offer a steady income stream for investors and are a core component of long-term strategies on the BRVM. Investors can buy shares via the Daba app before the ex-dividend dates to qualify for payouts. Updated as of April 24, the list includes 15 companies and remains subject to change.

Key Takeaways

With rising interest in passive income, dividends are becoming a focal point for retail investors on the BRVM. In a market where price appreciation may be modest, consistent dividend payouts provide tangible returns. Banks remain the top dividend payers, supported by strong earnings and stable regulatory frameworks. BOA subsidiaries across West Africa continue to deliver double-digit or near double-digit yields, making them popular among income-focused investors. However, yield alone doesn't tell the full story. Investors are advised to consider the sustainability of payouts, earnings coverage, and broader financial health of dividend-paying firms. Through platforms like Daba, investors can access updated dividend calendars, stock research, and automated alerts to time purchases effectively. As dividend investing gains traction, tools that simplify decision-making and execution are becoming key enablers for retail participation across the region's capital markets.