Liberia: Congotown Rallies Against Drug Abuse in Schools and Communities

The Township of Congo Town in Monrovia has launched a comprehensive anti-drug awareness campaign, focusing on schools and communities.

Monrovia, April 28, 29025: The campaign was officially launched on Friday, April 26, 2025, by Mr. Edward H. Lahai, Commissioner of the Township of Congotown, during a ceremony held at the Jones Christian Academy School in the Rock Valley community.

The initiative, which is set to cover all 161 communities within the Congo Town township, is designed to inform, educate, and guide residents on strategies to combat the growing threat of illicit drug use, which, according to Lahai, is increasingly infiltrating schools and communities in the area.

Held under the theme, "Reducing New Users of Illicit Drugs Through School and Community Engagement," the event attracted several prominent government figures, including District #5 Representative Precila A. Cooper, District #6 Representative Samuel Enders, District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko, the CEO of ERUCARE Health Center, officials from the Mental Health Division of the Ministry of Health, Palace Police Detachment Commander George Conto, and the head of prevention at the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

Also in attendance were school administrators, community leaders, students, and representatives from the National Association of Social Workers of Liberia (NASOWL), among others.

In his keynote address, Commissioner Lahai sounded an urgent call to action against the rising tide of drug abuse, particularly among the youth in Congotown.

"It is with great concern that we witness an increase in drug related harm among our young men and women," he said. "The impact of these substances is not only destroying lives but also tearing the very fabric of our society."

He painted a grim picture of boys as young as 12 wandering the streets with "open sores, glazed eyes, and frail bodies victims of addiction, often dehumanized" further by images circulated on social media.

"These images should not be entertainment; they should be a call to responsibility," Lahai emphasized.

Commissioner Lahai noted that many young people fall prey to drugs due to ignorance or peer pressure, highlighting the urgent need for accurate information, mentorship, and community support.

Since taking office in July 2024, Lahai said he has prioritized the fight against drug abuse. One of his early measures included halting the regular "Super Friday" events, which he described as breeding grounds for negative influences.

The super Friday event is one where students gather on beaches to network and connect.

This event has been widely criticized, as these gatherings are seen as breeding grounds for risky behavior and other unhealthy practices.

"Today marks the official launch of our awareness campaign. From here, we will engage with the Ministry of Health, the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, and other partners to take this campaign into schools, neighbourhoods, and identified hotspots," he declared.

He further announced plans for a quarterly rehabilitation initiative aimed at providing a second chance for disadvantaged youth.

"To everyone in attendance, we ask you to join us. Be ambassadors in your schools, neighbourhoods, and public spaces. Share the message. Help educate others. Let's work together to prevent new users from falling victim to this epidemic. Let us reclaim our communities. Let us restore hope," Commissioner Lahai concluded.

The Anti-Drugs Awareness Campaign is expected to run throughout the year, with various activities targeting young people, parents, and educators across the township.

Also speaking at the event were Anthony Nimely and Paul Boayue, both former drug users, who shared their personal stories of how they became involved with substance abuse.

They recounted the numerous challenges they faced during their years of addiction. Nimely also accused the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) of contributing to the growing drug problem, alleging that some LDEA officers are working directly with drug distributors.

They explained that during regular raids, it is often the drug users, rather than the dealers, who face the consequences.

According to them, many dealers can evade arrest by paying dues to senior officers, who allegedly inform them ahead of time before raids are conducted.

Nimely and Boayue told the gathering that despite spending years and significant financial resources as users, they achieved nothing of value, describing their experience as "a waste and vanity."

Meanwhile, several students, school administrators, and community leaders welcomed the launch of the awareness campaign. They shared that combating drug abuse in their communities has become a major challenge.

They also revealed that the only time they see the presence of the LDEA in their communities is when they are called upon for specific incidents.

They pleaded with Commissioner Lahai to ensure that a regular patrol team visits the communities, expressing confidence that a constant security presence would create fear among dealers and users, ultimately helping to reduce drug usage.

In separate remarks, District #5 Representative Cooper, District #6 Representative Enders, the proxy for District #9 Representative Frank Saah Foko, the CEO of ERUCARE Health Center, officials from the Mental Health Division of the Ministry of Health, Palace Police Detachment Commander George Conto, and proxies representing the Director General of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, Anthony Souh, all acknowledged the alarming increase of drug activity in the township.

They explained how addiction often starts, urging students not to even smell, taste, or experiment with drugs. The officials stressed that most of their engagement focuses on youth, who remain the primary victims of substance abuse.

They further noted that drug abusers in Montserrado County, particularly in urban areas like Congotown, are at greater risk than those in rural areas, as drugs are more accessible in the city.

However, they highlighted that although drug abuse has been declared a national emergency, adequate facilities and resources to combat the crisis are still lacking.

They emphasized that addressing the drug issue must be everyone's responsibility. If the LDEA or government continues its efforts and community leaders also play their roles, they believe the prevalence of drug abuse in Liberia can be significantly reduced.

Meanwhile, the township's Anti-Drug Awareness Campaign officially began with a march from the GSA Road Junction and culminated in a formal launching ceremony at the Jones Christian Academy School in the Rock Valley community. _Edited by Othello B. Garblah.