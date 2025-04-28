Namibia: NAC Cautions On Fraudulent Job Offerings

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) has warned the public of some unscrupulous persons posing themselves as NAC employees, representatives or agents with ulterior motives to earn wrongful gain or cheat the public at large. The fraudsters are deceitfully offering jobs online on certain websites and through telephone calls for a "regions vacancy post".

"We wish to caution the general public that NAC neither appoints nor authorises any person or agency to offer jobs to people online on such websites, or to act on our behalf or use the name, trademark and logo/websites. We hereby advise individuals and other parties concerned not to fall prey to such fraudulent activities," the NAC stated.

The NAC advised the public not to be attracted or lured by any of these communications that solicit payment.

"Members of the public should take note that NAC will not be held responsible for any such consequences thereof," the company stated.