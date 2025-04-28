Namibia: Fuel Prices Unchanged for May

Prices for petrol and both diesel variants will remain unchanged in the country during May 2025, as crude oil prices for April 2025 declined mainly due to increased global supply and weakened demand outlook.

The prices in Walvis Bay will remain N$20.67 per litre for petrol, N$20.62 for diesel 50ppm, and N$20.72 for diesel 10 ppm.

A statement from the industries, mines and energy ministry notes that during April, OPEC+ continued a planned production increase, adding more barrels to the market, while non-OPEC countries like the United States also maintained high output levels. The ministry's recent calculations show that in April, the average price of petrol 95 was US$77.524 per barrel, reflecting a 4.91% decrease, compared to March. The average price of diesel 50ppm was US$80.61 6 per barrel, showing a 5.30% decrease, while diesel 10ppm averaged US$80.746 per barrel, a 5.32% decrease compared to March 2025.

The statement added that despite a decrease in the cost of oil per barrel, the Namibia dollar depreciated against the United States dollar, trading at an average of N$19.0329 in April, representing a 4.27% depreciation, compared to March 2025. This depreciation made fuel imports more expensive, resulting in a price increase for consumers.

Based on the results of the preceding input factors and other parameters, the fuel pricing model recorded over-recoveries of 13.357 cents per litre for petrol, 17.394 cents per litre for 50ppm diesel and 25.829 cents per litre for 10ppm diesel.