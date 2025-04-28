Ghana: All Set for Women in Sustainability Africa Summit and Launch On May 1

Stakeholders will gather on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at the Women In Sustainability Africa Summit (WiSA) and Launch.

The summit is slated to take place at Wesley Towers, Ridge, Accra - Ghana from 8:30am.

The maiden event is under the theme, 'The role of women as source of labour and agents of sustainability.'

The Programme organised by Women In Sustainability Africa (WiSA) is in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment, and Ministry of State for Climate Change and Sustainability , the League of Extraordinary Women Network and EIB Network.

The summit will be graced by H.E Jewel Taylor - former Vice President of Liberia, Dr.Agnes Naa Momo Lartey - Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection - Ghana, Hon. Rashid Pelpuo - Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment - Ghana, Hon.Issifu Seidu - Minister of State, for Climate Change and Sustainability - Ghana and Nana Yaa Sarpong, Women and Sustainability Advocate

Other speakers include, Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment Ghana - Hon. George Opare Addo, MASLOC boss - Hon. Abigail Elorm Yaa Mensah, H.E Edmond Moukala - UNESCO Representative to Ghana, Ama Pratt - Press Secretary and Spokesperson to the Vice President of Ghana, Community Impact Strategist, Global Partnerships Advisor and Leadership Development Consultant - Dr.KY Dele and the Chief Executive Officer of Excellence In Broadcasting(EIB) - Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi.

According to the convenor, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong said, the organisation will work with men, he for she champions, CSOs, Corporate Institutions, local and International Development Organizations to bring all women and women groups together (especially those at the grassroots level) to foster the achievement of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) accross Africa.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong said this summit stands for the development of new perspectives and catalytic ideas towards accelerating growth for the achievement of the SDGs including Gender Inequality.

According to her, she believes women are best positioned for ethical leadership and to lead the drive for the achievement of the SDGs so they could leave this world in a better shape than everyone came to meet it.

"And that we must achieve this through the collaborative efforts of both men and women. We redefine INCLUSION to include working hand in hand with our men. We work with all persons, bodies and He for She Champions to fast track the achievement of the SDGs and to bridge the Inequality gaps. We encourage our men to stand with our women. Together we stand, Divided we fall," She concluded.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, an accomplished Media Practitioner who celebrates 26 years experience in Media this year, is the General Manager of EIB Network, an Entrepreneur, an International Trade & Business Consultant and also an ordained Pastor of Eternal Life Church Global.

