Kenya: Sabastian Sawe - Too Soon to Start Talking About Marathon World Record

Newly crowned London Marathon champion Sabastian Sawe believes it is too soon to start speaking about smashing the world record for the men's 42km.

Sawe says he would love to break the world record -- held by fellow Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum -- but will not lose sleepless nights over it.

"I can't say that I am preparing for the world record but with time it will come. Everything comes at its right time," the 29-year-old said.

Kiptum set a new world record of 2:00:35 at the Chicago Marathon in October 2023 in what his third race in the men's 42km.

The 24-year-old, who passed away in a road crash in February last year, took the marathon world by storm by first winning the Valencia Marathon in 2022 in 2:01:53.

It was the fastest time ever by a marathoner debutant and also -- at that moment -- the fourth fastest in the game.

At the London Marathon in April 2023, Kiptum then recorded the second-fastest time in 42km, clocking 2:01:25 on his way to a second consecutive victory.

His world record at Chicago confirmed him as the new kid on the block, setting in motion a tantalising showdown with the then Olympics defending champion -- Eliud Kipchoge -- at the Paris Games.

New Kelvin Kiptum?

Following his meteoric rise, Sawe has evoked memories of Kiptum, eliciting talk of following in the footsteps of his countryman by smashing the world record.

His dominant run in London, where he broke away after 30km to cruise to victory, showed that sky is the limit for the world half marathon champion.

Sawe's marathon career couldn't have picked up any better, starting with the Valencia Marathon in December last year when he clocked 2:02:05 for the win.

Reflecting on how far he has come, Sawe credits his progress to hard work and discipline.

"I think the secret is training well, being disciplined and focused. It is also important to trust the process and everything will work out well," he said.

Sawe also holds the titles for the Copenhagen and Prague Half Marathon, which he clinched last year after clocking 58:05 and 58:24 respectively.