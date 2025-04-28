Liberia: Jeety Celebrates Birthday With Inmates At Monrovia Central Prison

- Supports disadvantaged youths

As part of his birthday celebrations, business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, popularly known as Jeety, extended a hand of compassion to inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison, offering them hot meals and words of encouragement.

In a heartfelt gesture that has become a hallmark of his humanitarian efforts, Jeety and his team visited the prison facility on April 24, where they served hundreds of inmates' nutritious meals. The event formed part of a series of activities aimed at celebrating his birthday by giving back to the less fortunate in society.

Speaking during the outreach, Jeety emphasized the importance of compassion, rehabilitation, and hope.

"Today is a special day for me, and I believe there is no better way to celebrate than by sharing love and kindness with my brothers and sisters here," he said. "Everyone deserves a second chance and dignity, regardless of where they are."

Beyond the prison walls, Jeety also spent part of his birthday identifying with disadvantaged youths across Monrovia. He distributed food packages, school supplies, and other essential items to several vulnerable communities, reaffirming his commitment to youth empowerment and community upliftment.

The Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent, Col. Roosevelt Varney, praised Jeety's continued support, noting that his efforts bring hope and humanity to those who often feel forgotten by society.

As part of the birthday outreach, similar gestures were extended to the Kakata Central Prison, where 154 inmates were served hot meals. Additionally, over 2,500 workers of Jeety Rubber LLC and its subsidiary, the Salala Rubber Corporation (SRC), as well as local marketers, schoolchildren, and motorcycle riders, also received hot meals and various forms of support.

At the Monrovia Central Prison alone, 1,549 inmates were fed during the celebration--underscoring the scale and impact of Jeety's ongoing humanitarian outreach.

Jeety's acts of kindness have earned him widespread admiration in Liberia, where he is celebrated not only for his success in business but also for his unwavering dedication to social causes. His birthday celebrations served as another reminder of the power of giving and the difference one individual can make through compassion and consistency.