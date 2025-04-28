Liberia: Comply With the Supreme Court Ruling - Cummings urges Boakai

Former Presidential candidate and political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander Cummings, has joined many voices in calling upon President Boakai to adhereto and comply with the recent Supreme Court ruling on the impasse at the House of Representatives.

The former Coca-Cola Executive said the law is clear--37 to elect, 49 to remove, adding that there is no room for misinterpretation.

Mr. Cummings on his official page argued that the "majority bloc" have not had the numbers, so their actions (and the Executive's support of them) are legally flawed.

"If they get the numbers, they should follow due process and remove the Speaker properly. If they are determined to remove the speaker they elected, then they should have pursued this approach instead of trying to subvert the rules. It's not too late for that if that is what they want to do." Said Mr. Cummings.

Cummings also noted that the Speaker clearly lacks majority political support in the House of Representative, adding "that is a political issue, and it is where the President has failed--to broker a solution. But again, it's not too late for that. The Speaker appears open to a dialogue, but "the bloc", emboldened by the President's actions, refuses to engage."

Last week, the Supreme Court granted embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa's Bill of Information while mandating and ordering the majority bloc of "Regime Speaker" Richard N. Koon to respect the Court's ruling and act accordingly.

Delivering the Court's opinion on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Chief Justice, Her Honor, Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, maintained that the bench stands by its December 6, 2024, ruling, describing the action of the Majority Bloc's removal of Speaker Koffa as ultra vires.

Ultra vires or beyond the powers is a Latin phrase in law to describe an act that requires legal authority but is done without it.

Reading the court's judgment following the comprehensive reading of the opening by the Chief Justice, the beach stated that having carefully examined the contentions of the parties and the arguments on both sides, it hereby rules.

That the instance case, the party made variants to respect rule while seeking clarity on the opinion of the court rendered December 6, 2024.

However, according to Mr. Cummings, legal and political issues are being confused, perhaps intentionally. "They need to be treated separately to move forward. In the meantime, we look disorganized on the world stage, and the president appears indecisive or weak."

"The president should have brokered an outcome where he could have clearly stated without equivocation, that he would comply with the Supreme Court Ruling. He did Not," Cummings argued.

He added: "There is still an opportunity to resolve this politically and/or legally and I hope discussions are happening behind the scenes to do so. That would be in the best interest of our country. Not following the Rule of Law is NOT an Option. "