Zimbabwe: Money Transfer Agency Teller in U.S.$4,700 and Zar600 Theft

A teller employed by a reputable money transfer agency has been dragged to court for stealing US$4, 705 and ZAR600 from her employer.

Accused person Christwish Machamacha (47), a teller employed by Zimsend trading as Hello Paisa, appeared at Chipinge Magistrates Court for theft or trust property.

She was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment of which nine months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and full restitution of the stolen cash. The remainder was commuted to 526 hours of community service.

Circumstances were that between March 13 and April 15 this year, Machamacha was stationed at a Zimsend outlet at Gonye and Sons Supermarket in Chipinge. Her role as a teller involved receiving money from the company and disbursing it to local clients, who would have received international remittances.

During that period, she was entrusted with a total of US$4,705 and ZAR600, intended strictly for disbursement to recipients. However, instead of processing payments to beneficiaries, Machamacha unlawfully converted the money to her personal use.

On April 15, 2025, the company carried out an internal audit, which revealed that the money she had been entrusted with was missing.

Investigations discovered that the offender had sent the funds to various recipients via Ecocash, in apparent personal dealings, including attempts to secure online loans-- an activity completely outside the scope of her responsibilities.

Realising that the audit had exposed her shenanigans, Machamacha contacted an employee of Mukuru Chipinge, seeking help to cover the shortfall. She was given US$1,400 in cash, which she attempted to use to repay a portion of the stolen money. Despite this, a total of US$3,305 and ZAR600 remained unrecovered.