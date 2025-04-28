interview

NewZimbabwe.com has invited Mr. Vengai Madzima, the Senior Partner at Madzima Chidyausiku Museta Legal Practitioners (MCM Legal) to discuss with us legal issues that affect Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. The discussions are of a general nature and those seeking specific legal advice should contact their lawyer.

Welcome to Dallas, Mr. Madzima. The Zim Diaspora Property Showcase for the United States and Canada has just ended. How do you rate the attendance and buy-in from the diaspora here in the United States?

As a presenter and panelist at the showcase, I was impressed and pleasantly surprised by the attendance and buy-in from the diaspora market here in the United States of America. There is a hunger for this one-on-one interface with Zimbabwean businesses, specifically in the property sector, to discuss how best the Zimbabweans living in the diaspora can invest in Zimbabwe.

It may be limiting to just say it was Zimbabweans who attended, there were a few Americans who also attended to understand the property investment processes in Zimbabwe

Some attendees at the conference were from as far as Washington DC, New York and the United Kingdom, which was a bit surprising because it means that the attendees from the United Kingdom flew over 10 hours to attend the event.

What were your key takeaways from the event?

The first thing is that the market in the United States of America is hungry to invest at home, buy properties and start a general investment portfolio in Zimbabwe.

The unsaid reality is that the Zimbabwean community living in the United States is too far from home to consistently visit Zimbabwe, as the diaspora market in England, Europe, and Africa enjoys. The distance and cost of travel are significant.

The market, therefore, heavily relies on social media feedback for investment. Negative experiences by other diasporas have a significant impact on the investment mentality of all. Correctly so, as protective instincts are at the core of human existence.

The only issue is that some of these experiences contain half-truths, do not delve into the participation by the diaspora transacting party in the negligence through a failure to employ professionals in Zimbabwe to assist with any due diligence process before transacting.

This positive is what is mainly lacking from an information uptake by the community that I personally managed to interact with. Long and short, the hunger to invest and transfer ideas to Zimbabwe is there and ripe for harvesting.

Reporter: What do you think were the benefits for the diaspora community in the United States of America from the property showcase?

The attendees benefited from real-time, practical presentations from an esteemed panel that included Lawrence Nyazema the Group Chief Executive Officer for CBZ Holdings, Tendai Muzadzi General Manager at Datvest Asset Management, Patience Patongamwoyo the Managing Director for Seeff Zimbabwe, and Broadhaven Chief Executive Officer Munyaradzi Majoni whose presentations were eye-opening, informative and invaluable, even for some co-presenters like me who travelled to the showcase from Zimbabwe

Reporter: I thought your presentation was equally good!

Thank you.

What was more key and beneficial to the attendee, in my view, was the product offering from the exhibitors. There were top developers from all over Zimbabwe, Borrowdale Valley Estate, West Prop, Velda Estates, Tapsington Estates in Marondera, Fairview Properties, CBZ Northgate Estates, and Kings City in Bulawayo.

Your construction companies were also represented by Masimba Holdings and Broadhaven Construction to address the questions on construction issues. Top tier estate agencies including Seeff, Home Pros, Fine and Country and Remax.

Even the public services commission was represented and offering asset management solutions.

This allowed the attendees to not only enjoy a full bouquet of services, a one-stop shop in essence, but face-to-face interactions with exhibitors representing all areas of real estate investment.

Other areas of diaspora concern were also covered by various companies, including Nyaradzo and ZAMUSA.

Reporter: What do you think were the shortcomings of the event?

I honestly think that the organisers collectively underestimated the extent of the interest and geographical distances between different states in the USA. The showcase barely scratched the surface of the opportunities available for the diaspora market and Zimbabwean businesses in the real estate sector. If the showcase was to be hosted in different strategic states with varying concentrations of the Zimbabwe diaspora and Canada separately, the initiative may assist more people.

Thank you, Mr. Madzima, we have run out of time.

Thank you.

You can contact Vengai Madzima on vengai@mcmlegal.co.zw or at www.mcmlegal.co.zw