Africa: Egypt Edge South Africa to Open TotalEnergies U-20 Afcon Campaign With Vital Win

27 April 2025
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Hosts Egypt made a winning start to the TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025, with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa at Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match, played immediately after an impressive opening ceremony, was the second fixture of Group A, following a goalless draw between Zambia and Sierra Leone earlier in the day.

Mohamed Abdallah was the hero for the young Pharaohs, netting the decisive goal in the 62nd minute.

A swift breakaway saw Mohamed Raafat thread a fine through ball to Abdallah, who kept his composure to slot past the South African goalkeeper and send the home fans into raptures.

Egypt dominated possession in the early stages, but South Africa grew into the contest and came close to breaking the deadlock when Mfundo Vilakazi struck the post from long range inside the opening 10 minutes.

The South Africans created several chances but were repeatedly denied by the Egyptian defence and goalkeeper. Gopolang Taunyana's late header nearly snatched a dramatic equaliser, but it was safely gathered as Egypt held firm under pressure.

Osama Nabih's side showed resilience after suffering multiple injury setbacks, with three substitutions made in the first half alone. Despite the disruptions, Egypt maintained their tactical discipline and deservedly claimed all three points.

The result leaves Egypt top of Group A after the opening round of matches. They will next face Sierra Leone on Wednesday, while South Africa take on Tanzania in their second group game.

The Pharaohs are chasing a fifth U-20 continental title, having previously lifted the trophy in 1981, 1991, 2003, and 2013.

In a tournament where the top four teams will qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year, a strong start was crucial--and Egypt delivered in front of their passionate home support as the Young Pharaohs' campaign is off to a promising beginning.

