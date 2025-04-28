Africa: Cairo Dazzles With Colourful Opening of TotalEnergies U-20 Afcon 2025

The TotalEnergies CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt 2025, kicked off in style on Sunday evening with a vibrant opening ceremony at Cairo International Stadium, setting the stage for what promises to be an exhilarating tournament.

The event, which started at 17:45 GMT, captured the spirit of African unity and youth energy.

The opening ceremony put together by the United Sports Company in collaboration with the Local Organising Committee, combined cultural showcases with modern artistry to celebrate the start of Africa's premier youth football competition.

Egyptian music star Ramy Sabry headlined the festivities, electrifying the crowd with a series of his biggest hits, creating an atmosphere of celebration and excitement among the thousands of fans in attendance.

The opening ceremony's impressive production and colourful performances offered a glimpse into the cultural richness of Egypt and Africa as a whole, setting a positive tone for the rest of the tournament.

The tournament runs from 27 April to 18 May 2025, featuring 13 teams from across the continent battling not only for the continental title but also for four coveted places at the FIFA U-20 World Cup later this year in Chile.

Group A action was played immediately after the ceremony, with hosts Egypt edging South Africa 1-0 in Cairo after Sierra Leone and Zambia played out a goalless draw earlier in the day in Ismailia.

Egypt, three-time champions at this level, are aiming for a fifth title to add to their successes in 1981, 1991, 2003, and 2013.

They share the five-team Group A with South Africa, Zambia, Sierra Leone, and Tanzania.

The top two teams in each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will advance to the quarter-finals.

With national pride and World Cup qualification on the line, the TotalEnergies CAF U-20 AFCON 2025 is off to a bright and festive start.