Africa: Women's Futsal Afcon 2025 Semi-Finalists Confirmed - Morocco, Tanzania, Angola, and Cameroon Continue the Adventure

The four remaining nations of the ongoing CAF Women's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), currently taking place in Morocco have been confirmed following the closely contested group stages at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

: As the host nation, Morocco impressed by dominating Group A with two convincing victories: 8-1 against Namibia and 7-1 against Cameroon. Angola : A strong leader in Group B, Angola continued its tradition of excellence in indoor sports by defeating Guinea (5-2) and Egypt (3-1).

: A strong leader in Group B, Angola continued its tradition of excellence in indoor sports by defeating Guinea (5-2) and Egypt (3-1). Tanzania : In a highly competitive Group C, Tanzania secured first place with a spectacular draw against Madagascar (4-4) and an important win over Senegal (3-1).

: In a highly competitive Group C, Tanzania secured first place with a spectacular draw against Madagascar (4-4) and an important win over Senegal (3-1). Cameroon: Despite a defeat against Morocco, Cameroon managed to clinch the best runner-up spot by beating Namibia (6-5).

The semi-finals will take place on Monday, 28 April:

5:00 PM: Tanzania vs. Cameroon

8:00 PM: Angola vs. Morocco

The winners of these two matches will not only advance to the final, but qualify for the inaugural FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup, scheduled to be held in the Philippines from 27 November to 7 December.

This first edition of the Women's Futsal AFCON marks a historic milestone in promoting women's futsal in Africa, highlighting the rapid progress of many nations and CAF's commitment to developing women's football in all its forms.

