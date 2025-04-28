Sudan: TSC Member Addresses Occupational Health and Safety Conference

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Salah-Eddin Adam Tor has praised health and medical workers who fought one of the most important battlegrounds for health, human dignity, and service delivery, describing them as working under the most difficult circumstances and amidst a clear decline in the provision of health services, which were systematically destroyed by the terrorist rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

Addressing the Occupational Health and Safety Conference in Portsudan on Sunday, held under the slogan "Building a Culture of Prevention, Ensuring a Safe and Healthy Work Environment for All," in the presence of Health Minister Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and a number of state officials, His Excellency affirmed his support for all service projects and activities undertaken by the Ministry of Health, which aim to serve all segments of the Sudanese people, particularly in the field of occupational health.

TSC Member stated that Sudan is waging a fierce war targeting all of the country's resources, particularly the health sector and healthcare workers. He indicated that the armed forces, the forces supporting them, and the popular resistance are making great sacrifices to preserve the country's security and safety, sacrificing their lives for the nation.

TSC Member Tor explained that this conference sends a message of pride, dignity, and hope, stating that occupational health services do not cease even in the most difficult circumstances and challenges, and that the Ministry of Health at the federal and state levels, along with its institutions spread across Sudan, are doing everything in their power to provide health services to citizens. He pointed out that the solidarity of the government and the people is the evidence of the ability to overcome adversity and that health cadres are capable of achieving positive change when the necessary environment and capabilities are available.

For his part, Minister of Health explained that the Ministry has begun developing plans and programs to keep pace with global developments in the field of occupational health and to create a suitable environment for citizens to return to their homes, noting that the program aims, first and foremost, to protect and preserve human capital according to appropriate environmental and health foundations that are in line with the dignity of the citizens and guarantee their rights to receive all health and medical services under all circumstances.