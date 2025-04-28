Sudan: Minister of Labor Announces Formation of Committees to Review and Amend Several Acts

28 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform Ahmed Ali Abdel-Rahman has affirmed the formation of technical committees to review and amend a number of acts related to the civil service, including the Labor Act, the Civil Service Regulations, and the Trade Unions Act.

During a press briefing on the Sudan Civil Service Conference, which is to be held on April 29th and 30th at Al-Rabwa Hall in Portsudan, the minister stated that they are seeking to remove differences in service conditions and allow for appointments and promotions, in addition to subjecting employees applying for civil service positions to inspections and work conditions.

The Minister of Labor acknowledged the existence of some problems between the federal government and the states regarding administrative units and overlaps in job positions, which will be discussed during the conference.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.