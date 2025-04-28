Sudan: Minister of Labor Announces Formation of Committees to Review and Amend Several Acts

- Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform Ahmed Ali Abdel-Rahman has affirmed the formation of technical committees to review and amend a number of acts related to the civil service, including the Labor Act, the Civil Service Regulations, and the Trade Unions Act.

During a press briefing on the Sudan Civil Service Conference, which is to be held on April 29th and 30th at Al-Rabwa Hall in Portsudan, the minister stated that they are seeking to remove differences in service conditions and allow for appointments and promotions, in addition to subjecting employees applying for civil service positions to inspections and work conditions.

The Minister of Labor acknowledged the existence of some problems between the federal government and the states regarding administrative units and overlaps in job positions, which will be discussed during the conference.