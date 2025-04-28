Sudan: Health Minister Meets UNFPA International Director of Humanitarian Affairs

28 April 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, met on Sunday with the International Director of Humanitarian Affairs at the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms. Shoki Arkaki, and her accompanying delegation, at the quarantine Hall in Portsudan.

The meeting touched on the current health situation in Sudan, particularly in light of the difficult circumstances resulting from the rebellion of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the violations targeting citizens, especially women.

The Minister reviewed the health challenges facing the country, praising the significant role played by UNFPA in supporting maternal and child health.

He also emphasized the importance of supporting solar energy projects to develop health services. He commended the Fund's efforts in providing maternal health supplies, training staff, developing treatment protocols, and monitoring supplies for rape cases resulting from violations.

For her part, Ms. Shoki Arkaki explained that UNFPA is working on a project to support medical supplies in Sudan, including the provision of refrigerated vehicles, containers for transporting medicines, life-saving drugs, and reproductive health medicines.

Ms. Arkaki also affirmed the UNFPA's commitment to continuing to support the health system in Sudan, noting that the required budget for 2025 amounts to $26 million, with efforts focused on training midwives and maternal and newborn health programs.

Ms. Arkaki also underscored supporting national efforts to address sexual assault, within the framework of joint cooperation under the National Human Rights Mechanism, to ensure the provision of health and psychological support to victims and to promote the health of women and girls in Sudan.

