Sudan: Labor Minister - No Intention to Raise Retirement Age, Regulations for Employment Offices

Portsudan, April 25, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Labor and Administrative Reform Ahmed Ali Abdel-Rahman said there was no intention to increase the retirement age set at 65 for civil service employees.

He pointed to the necessity to make room for graduates, who he said face large numbers of unemployment, as well as to meet the needs of the labor market.

During a briefing meeting on the Civil Service Conference, to be held in Portsudan next Tuesday and Wednesday, the minister explained that the ministry's technical teams have succeeded in recovering 85% of the data on state employees (card-desk records) and are currently recovering the remainder. He confirmed that the information center was not affected by the war waged by the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

The minister revealed new procedures and regulations to regulate the work of employment and recruitment offices, including reviewing work conditions and approvals granted and linking them to the fingerprint. He explained that this step comes in response to numerous violations.

The Minister stated that the objective of the Civil Service Conference is to address shortcomings and professional conduct, as well as to identify the negatives and positives of the civil service through the concerns and errors that accompanied it. He noted that several working papers will be presented by specialists at the conference, including one on legislative and legal frameworks, a paper on digitization and its impact on the electronic illiteracy survey, and a paper on training and capacity building.

The Minister also disclosed the difficulties facing the amendment of the 1997 Labor Act, describing it as unjust for workers, including the absence and dissolution of some bodies, such as the Workers' Union and the Federation of Labor Organizations.