Sudan's Consent to Join the Organization of Southern Cooperation (OSC) Lodged

Addis Ababa, April 27, 2025 (SUNA) - Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Al-Zein Ibrahim Hussein, has submitted Sudan's approval to join the Organization of Southern Cooperation (OSC) to the organization's Secretary-General, Mansour bin Musallam, at the organization's headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The Ambassador expressed his happiness at being received by the Secretary-General on this momentous occasion, which represents Sudan's first steps toward taking its place within the emerging organization concerned with cooperation between countries of the South.

He also conveyed to the organization's Secretary-General the consent of President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, after receiving a letter from the rotating President of the Organization's Council, the President of the Union of the Comoros, and the organization's Secretary-General, emphasizing the importance of the emerging organization.

The Ambassador explained that Sudan looks forward to completing membership arrangements as soon as possible to become an active member, as well as benefiting from the advantages and opportunities the organization provides to member states in all fields, particularly education, technology, economy, and development.

The Ambassador Hussein briefed his host on the unprecedented war waged by the foreign-backed Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, the devastation it has caused across all sectors, the atrocities and crimes it has committed against civilians, and its use of foreign mercenaries.

The Sudanese ambassador to Ethiopia addressed the improvement in the situation in Sudan, the army's assumption of the initiative on various battlefronts, the recapture of the capital, Khartoum from the militia, and the commencement of arrangements for the return of several national institutions and embassies to work within Khartoum.

The head of the Sudanese mission in Ethiopia called for the organization's support and solidarity with Sudan in these critical circumstances, especially as Sudan, after the war, will embark on reconstruction and capacity-building projects.

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Southern Cooperation (OSC) thanked the head of the mission for the visit and also thanked the Sudanese leadership for agreeing to join the organization. He explained the organization's objectives and affirmed his support for Sudan through the programs it provides. He also explained the organization's background. Its principles, goals, and programs, which are important to the countries of the South, as well as its founding date of 2020, explaining that the organization's General Secretariat was established in 2023. He added that the Secretariat is the body responsible for following up on the implementation of the outcomes of the resolutions and recommendations of the General Assembly, which meets in November of each year.

He confirmed that Sudan is one of the important countries in the region, and its accession will represent a strong boost for the organization. He expressed his hope that peace and stability will prevail in Sudan. He also pledged to lodge Sudan's accession with the organization's Council at its first upcoming meeting for ratification and the commencement of work.

Secretary General Mansour bin Musallam revealed that among the most important areas on which the work of the Organization of Southern Cooperation is based are establishing balanced and comprehensive education systems, promoting cross-curricular research and productive capacities, developing local technologies, fostering a knowledge economy, and strengthening the financial sector through debt relief and concessional financing for development, in addition to developing renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and related fields.